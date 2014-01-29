LONDON, January 29 (Fitch) The Turkish central bankâ€™s decision
to increase
interest rates reaffirms Fitch Ratingsâ€™ view that the
authorities are prepared
to adjust policy settings to combat shocks to economic
stability. By
acknowledging the higher premium investors have been demanding
to hold Turkish
financial assets, the move may reduce the sovereignâ€™s
vulnerability to
short-term capital outflows and could ease pressure on the lira
and reserves.
Rate increases will dent domestic demand and could renew
concerns about an
economic â€œhard landingâ€�. But the fall in the lira and
improved prospects for
global economic recovery, particularly in the eurozone, hold out
the prospect of
higher net exports and a faster current account adjustment (we
estimate the
current account deficit exceeded 7% of GDP in 2013).
The CBRTâ€™s action shows that monetary policy adjustments are
still possible
despite the political desire to maintain growth. It acknowledges
the limitations
of macroprudential measures to restrain the current account
deficit and
inflation, and of FX intervention to halt the liraâ€™s
depreciation.
These substantial rate increases also should serve to reinforce
market
confidence in the CBRTâ€™s independence and its credibility as a
policy making
institution. Moves to â€œsimplify the operational frameworkâ€�
and put greater
emphasis on transparency are important developments: we have
consistently said
that the frameworkâ€™s multiple and shifting objectives and
tools has created
policy and investor uncertainty.
The authorities continue to stress the importance of cautious
fiscal and
financial sector policies, but a modest loosening of fiscal
policy would not be
surprising ahead of local and presidential elections.
The CBRTâ€™s action also broadly supports Turkish banksâ€™
credit profiles, by
reducing overall risks to macroeconomic stability. A more stable
lira would
lessen banks' foreign exchange risks resulting from FX lending
to sometimes
unhedged corporate borrowers. Higher rates also make a return to
the rapid
credit growth seen during the first half of 2013 less likely.
However, higher rates will reduce the affordability of debt
repayments and could
lower economic growth, both of which could weaken banksâ€™ asset
quality. Higher
rates may also weigh on margins as deposits continue to re-price
more quickly
than loans, pushing up short-term funding costs. Slower growth
and rising rates
were among the risks we identified in â€œ2014 Outlook: Turkish
Banks.â€�
The central bankâ€™s rates announcement on Tuesday followed an
emergency policy
meeting after the lira continued to fall, despite currency
market intervention
and the creation of a new â€œextraordinary day rateâ€� by the
central bank at its
scheduled policy meeting. Market pressure on the lira had
intensified after that
meeting.
The CBRT has raised its overnight interest rates, one-week repo
rate, and the
lending rate at its late liquidity window (the borrowing rate
stayed at 0%). All
the increases are substantial, between 425bp and 550bp, and the
main policy rate
has risen to 10%.
We rate Turkey â€˜BBB-â€™ with a Stable Outlook. Our rating and
sector outlooks for
Turkish banks are also stable.
