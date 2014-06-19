(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkey Insurance Dashboard 1H14 here LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the Turkish insurance sector to see continuing growth, although insurance penetration is unlikely to reach western European levels for many decades, as insurance markets typically take a long time to develop. In a report published today Fitch says the Turkish insurance market is growing strongly, driven by economic growth, favourable demographics, urbanisation and an expanding middle class. The Turkish non-life market made a strong profit in 2013 with hardening rates in motor pricing and improved investment returns, while the Turkish life market is reporting steadily increasing profits. The report "Turkey Insurance Dashboard 1H14" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Hugh Dixon Analyst +44 20 3530 1647 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.