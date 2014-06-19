(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkey Insurance Dashboard 1H14
here
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the Turkish
insurance sector to
see continuing growth, although insurance penetration is
unlikely to reach
western European levels for many decades, as insurance markets
typically take a
long time to develop.
In a report published today Fitch says the Turkish insurance
market is growing
strongly, driven by economic growth, favourable demographics,
urbanisation and
an expanding middle class. The Turkish non-life market made a
strong profit in
2013 with hardening rates in motor pricing and improved
investment returns,
while the Turkish life market is reporting steadily increasing
profits.
The report "Turkey Insurance Dashboard 1H14" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Hugh Dixon
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1647
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.