LONDON/PARIS, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's
(UBS;
'A'/Stable/'a') Q113 results have no rating implications. UBS
reported solid
results in all its operating business lines while taking
advantage of a
favourable quarter to continue winding down its non-core and
legacy assets with
limited exit costs. Fitch upgraded UBS's Viability Rating to 'a'
from 'a-' on 17
April 2013 (see 'Fitch Affirms UBS AG's IDRs at 'A'/'F1'; Stable
Outlook;
Upgrades Viability Rating to 'a'; Off RWP').
In Q113, UBS reported a pre-tax profit of CHF1.9bn, adjusted for
CHF181m own
credit losses, CHF246m net restructuring charges and CHF27m
other non-recurring
losses (compared with a CHF1.2bn adjusted pre-tax loss in Q412,
negatively
affected by charges relating to the LIBOR settlement and a
CHF2.1bn adjusted
pre-tax profit in Q112). Profitability was underpinned by
increasing or at least
flat operating revenue in all of UBS's divisions, but most
notably in investment
banking (IB) where operating revenue increased by 74% qoq
reflecting favourable
capital market conditions in Q113, as is common for the quarter.
IB adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF928m made up 39% of total
adjusted pre-tax
profit excluding CHF482m corporate centre losses and was
generated utilising a
smaller IB balance sheet than in 2012. Basel III risk-weighted
assets (RWA) were
CHF69bn at end-Q113; within the bank's target range of less than
CHF70bn IB RWA.
While this suggests that UBS's strategy to make its IB more
capital-efficient in
a Basel III environment is bearing fruit, IB profitability in
Q113 benefited
from a favourable quarter and general seasonality. While the
favourable
conditions in Q113 are unlikely to be repeated in subsequent
quarters, Fitch
expects UBS's IB profitability to remain satisfactory and less
volatile in more
challenging quarters than it was before its restructuring.
Revenue in UBS's Investor Client Services division (CHF1.8bn)
improved
significantly qoq (up 111% in CHF terms) and yoy (up 11%) as
both equities
(CHF1.2bn) and FX, rates and credit (CHF0.6bn) benefited from
higher client
transaction volumes and some market share gains, notably in cash
equities and
FX. Revenue improvements (up 31% qoq to CHF1bn) in the bank's
Corporate Client
Solutions division were almost exclusively driven by strong
improvements in ECM
(CHF0.5bn revenue, up from CHF0.2bn in Q412), largely in EMEA
and APAC.
UBS's wealth management franchise posted a good quarter
(adjusted pre-tax profit
of CHF690m or 29% of total adjusted pre-tax profit excluding
corporate centre
losses) with both net new money (NNM; CHF15bn) and the segment's
gross margin
(91bps, up 6bps qoq) improving markedly qoq. NNM growth was
concentrated in
UBS's growth areas of APAC, emerging markets and ultra-high net
worth clients
with NNM inflows in European on-shore businesses compensating
for outflows in
the bank's European off-shore segment.
Pre-tax profitability in UBS's remaining business lines (WM
Americas, Global
Asset Management and Swiss Retail & Corporate) remained broadly
flat qoq
underpinned by resilient operating revenue and well-controlled
operating
expenses, accounting on a combined basis for around 32% of total
adjusted
pre-tax profit (excluding corporate centre losses).
UBS made good progress during the quarter in reducing RWA in its
non-core and
legacy portfolios (Basel III RWA CHF95bn at end-Q113) and the
bank is on track
to meet its end-2013 RWA reduction target for this segment (to
CHF85bn). While
exit costs associated with winding down these portfolios appear
to have been
small in Q113, the CHF84m pre-tax loss in UBS's non-core and
legacy segment
benefited from valuation gains on the SNB StabFund option and
positive debit
valuation adjustments. However, Fitch expects exit costs in
subsequent quarters
to be higher than Q113. However, Fitch also expects the
profitability of UBS's
operating businesses to remain solid and easily sufficient to
absorb significant
exit costs.
Despite higher Basel III RWA in its IB (up CHF5bn to CHF69bn)
and non-IB
operating businesses (up CHF4bn to CHF95bn), UBS's fully-loaded
Basel III common
equity Tier 1 ratio improved to a solid 10.1% at end-Q113 (9.8%
at end-Q412), a
high ratio compared with peers, due to lower non-core and legacy
RWA and higher
CET1 capital (up by CHF1bn to CHF26.2bn at end-Q113). As UBS
continues to reduce
its funded balance sheet (CHF832bn at end-Q113; CHF600bn target
at end-2015),
Fitch expects improvement in its un-weighted balance sheet
leverage, eg measured
as tangible common equity to tangible adjusted assets ratio,
which lags some of
its US peers.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 4429 9146
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
