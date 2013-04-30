(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's (UBS; 'A'/Stable/'a') Q113 results have no rating implications. UBS reported solid results in all its operating business lines while taking advantage of a favourable quarter to continue winding down its non-core and legacy assets with limited exit costs. Fitch upgraded UBS's Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-' on 17 April 2013 (see 'Fitch Affirms UBS AG's IDRs at 'A'/'F1'; Stable Outlook; Upgrades Viability Rating to 'a'; Off RWP'). In Q113, UBS reported a pre-tax profit of CHF1.9bn, adjusted for CHF181m own credit losses, CHF246m net restructuring charges and CHF27m other non-recurring losses (compared with a CHF1.2bn adjusted pre-tax loss in Q412, negatively affected by charges relating to the LIBOR settlement and a CHF2.1bn adjusted pre-tax profit in Q112). Profitability was underpinned by increasing or at least flat operating revenue in all of UBS's divisions, but most notably in investment banking (IB) where operating revenue increased by 74% qoq reflecting favourable capital market conditions in Q113, as is common for the quarter. IB adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF928m made up 39% of total adjusted pre-tax profit excluding CHF482m corporate centre losses and was generated utilising a smaller IB balance sheet than in 2012. Basel III risk-weighted assets (RWA) were CHF69bn at end-Q113; within the bank's target range of less than CHF70bn IB RWA. While this suggests that UBS's strategy to make its IB more capital-efficient in a Basel III environment is bearing fruit, IB profitability in Q113 benefited from a favourable quarter and general seasonality. While the favourable conditions in Q113 are unlikely to be repeated in subsequent quarters, Fitch expects UBS's IB profitability to remain satisfactory and less volatile in more challenging quarters than it was before its restructuring. Revenue in UBS's Investor Client Services division (CHF1.8bn) improved significantly qoq (up 111% in CHF terms) and yoy (up 11%) as both equities (CHF1.2bn) and FX, rates and credit (CHF0.6bn) benefited from higher client transaction volumes and some market share gains, notably in cash equities and FX. Revenue improvements (up 31% qoq to CHF1bn) in the bank's Corporate Client Solutions division were almost exclusively driven by strong improvements in ECM (CHF0.5bn revenue, up from CHF0.2bn in Q412), largely in EMEA and APAC. UBS's wealth management franchise posted a good quarter (adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF690m or 29% of total adjusted pre-tax profit excluding corporate centre losses) with both net new money (NNM; CHF15bn) and the segment's gross margin (91bps, up 6bps qoq) improving markedly qoq. NNM growth was concentrated in UBS's growth areas of APAC, emerging markets and ultra-high net worth clients with NNM inflows in European on-shore businesses compensating for outflows in the bank's European off-shore segment. Pre-tax profitability in UBS's remaining business lines (WM Americas, Global Asset Management and Swiss Retail & Corporate) remained broadly flat qoq underpinned by resilient operating revenue and well-controlled operating expenses, accounting on a combined basis for around 32% of total adjusted pre-tax profit (excluding corporate centre losses). UBS made good progress during the quarter in reducing RWA in its non-core and legacy portfolios (Basel III RWA CHF95bn at end-Q113) and the bank is on track to meet its end-2013 RWA reduction target for this segment (to CHF85bn). While exit costs associated with winding down these portfolios appear to have been small in Q113, the CHF84m pre-tax loss in UBS's non-core and legacy segment benefited from valuation gains on the SNB StabFund option and positive debit valuation adjustments. However, Fitch expects exit costs in subsequent quarters to be higher than Q113. However, Fitch also expects the profitability of UBS's operating businesses to remain solid and easily sufficient to absorb significant exit costs. Despite higher Basel III RWA in its IB (up CHF5bn to CHF69bn) and non-IB operating businesses (up CHF4bn to CHF95bn), UBS's fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio improved to a solid 10.1% at end-Q113 (9.8% at end-Q412), a high ratio compared with peers, due to lower non-core and legacy RWA and higher CET1 capital (up by CHF1bn to CHF26.2bn at end-Q113). As UBS continues to reduce its funded balance sheet (CHF832bn at end-Q113; CHF600bn target at end-2015), Fitch expects improvement in its un-weighted balance sheet leverage, eg measured as tangible common equity to tangible adjusted assets ratio, which lags some of its US peers. Contact: Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 4429 9146 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 