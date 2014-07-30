(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG (UBS;
A/Stable/a) saw
solid 2Q14 operating performance in all of its businesses, which
are largely
geared towards wealth management and retail activities. The
results, however,
continued to suffer from litigation and regulatory costs and
highlighted that
UBS's accelerated downsizing of its non-core and legacy
portfolio exposure might
translate into higher costs. The results have no immediate
effect on UBS's
ratings.
For 2Q14 UBS reported a CHF1.2bn pre-tax profit adjusted for
fair value of own
debt changes (CHF72m gain in 2Q14), net restructuring charges
(CHF89m), gains on
sale of real estate (CHF1m) and a CHF43m gain from the partial
sale of an
investment in the financial information services company Markit.
This was up 19%
yoy but 20% lower qoq. Excluding provisions for litigation and
regulatory
matters (CHF254m in 2Q14, largely linked to wealth management
activities), UBS's
adjusted pre-tax profit would have declined 13% from a solid
2Q13 and 14% from a
seasonally strong first quarter.
Similar to other banks, UBS's operating profitability continues
to suffer from
low prevailing interest rates and slow client activity. Revenue
from its wealth
management businesses is being held back by low transaction
volumes given
investors' aversion to risks amid global economic and political
uncertainty.
However, we believe the bank's strong franchises are
well-positioned to benefit
from higher interest rates and/or higher client demand. We
expect UBS's net
profitability to remain affected by still high litigation
charges and costs
relating to its non-core and legacy Portfolio as these are run
down, as seen in
2Q14.
While we consider UBS's solid capital would be able to absorb
significant
non-recurring items, such as litigation costs, its Viability
Rating and Issuer
Default Ratings remain sensitive to any large litigation or
regulatory expense
that would significantly alter its capital ratios or severely
tarnish the
franchise of UBS's wealth management (WM) and wealth management
Americas (WMA)
divisions. These divisions together generated around half of the
bank's adjusted
pre-tax profit in 2Q14 (excluding contribution from the
corporate centre), and
delivered solid operating performance in the latest quarter.
In WM, UBS reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF684m
(excluding litigation
and regulatory costs), down 6% yoy. Strong net new money (NNM)
inflows (4.8% of
assets under management - AuM - when annualised growth rate)
were at the higher
end of the bank's 3%-5% target range, and continued to be
underpinned by strong
growth in Asia Pacific (16% annualised NNM growth rate) and in
the ultra-high
net worth individuals segment (9%). Gross margin on WM's AuM
declined 6bp yoy
and 3bp qoq to 84bp. Similar to peers, this margin drop was due
to particularly
low transaction-based income, in line with lower market volume
and volatility
during the quarter. However, penetration of discretionary
mandates among clients
is gradually increasing, which should help to improve margins
even in adverse
investment conditions.
WMA saw a seasonal outflow of funds relating to clients' tax
payments, which was
not offset with the inflows seen in the same quarter the
previous year,
resulting in a net new money outflow of USD2.5bn for the
quarter. Operating
profit was down slightly (3%) yoy in USD terms to USD238m, and
down 9% in CHF
terms.
The investment bank (IB) contributed slightly less than a third
to the bank's
adjusted pre-tax profit in 2Q14 (excluding contribution from the
corporate
centre) and performance remained solid, with a high 30% adjusted
return on
allocated equity in 2Q14. IB's adjusted pre-tax profit was 3%
higher qoq but 30%
lower yoy, as the cost base was particularly low in 2Q13. IB's
operating income
was underpinned by strong volumes in equity and debt issuance
during the
quarter, with adjusted operating income in UBS's corporate
client solutions
division (underwriting and advisory services) up 28% qoq.
Results were more mixed for UBS's sales and trading activities
(investor client
services). Similar to peers, the weak client activity and low
volatility
affected its derivatives and cash equity business, which
generated almost
three-quarters of the division's revenue in 2Q14. Adjusted
operating income was
down 19% yoy and 13% qoq.
UBS's fixed income business was more resilient, particularly in
rates and
credit, but foreign exchange was hit by lower client activity,
mainly in
emerging markets.
We expect UBS's retail banking business to continue to generate
strong recurring
earnings (CHF367m adjusted pre-tax profit in 2Q14). Annualised
net new lending
was up 2.5% qoq in 2Q14, and the net interest margin grew 5bp
qoq to 158bp,
although part of this increase came from greater interest margin
allocation from
the bank's treasury functions, relating to lower long-term
funding usage in the
division.
Adjusted pre-tax losses from non-core and legacy portfolio
functions widened to
CHF414m in 2Q14 from CHF216m in 1Q14. This reflects an
accelerated run down of
the portfolio, whose risk- weighted assets declined CHF8bn qoq
to CHF52bn at
end-2Q14. We expect the performance of UBS's non-core and legacy
portfolio to
remain unpredictable with losses booked largely depending on
market conditions
and the speed of asset disposals and wind-downs.
Adjusted pre-tax losses from the corporate centre - core
functions narrowed to
CHF44m in 2Q14 from CHF285m in 1Q14, mainly on lower operating
expenses. The
latter benefited from a CHF141m net release of provisions for
litigation and
regulatory matters, and a CHF84m decrease in costs due to actual
costs incurred
being lower than the guaranteed cost charged to the business
divisions and the
corporate centre's non-core and legacy portfolio. In 1H14, UBS
reduced the
corporate centre's (core and non-core and legacy) costs by
CHF0.3bn out of the
CHF1.4bn target by 2015.
UBS's capitalisation is a key rating strength. The bank's
fully-loaded Basel III
common equity Tier 1 ratio rose to a solid 13.5%, above its 13%
target, and is
the highest among its global trading and universal bank peer
group.
Risk-weighted assets, 37% of which were linked to operational
risk, were flat
qoq at CHF227bn. UBS's unweighted leverage, according to the
Swiss
interpretation of Basel III regulations (Swiss SRB ratios),
improved to 4.2% on
a 'fully loaded' basis at end-2Q14 from 3.8% at end-1Q14 (3.1%
and 3%
respectively if loss-absorbing capital notes are excluded) and
compares
adequately with European peers.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
