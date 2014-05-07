(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's (UBS;
A/Stable/a) 1Q14
results were solid and highlighted the benefits of the bank's
diversified
franchise, but net profitability was also helped by a
diminishing drag from the
bank's shrinking non-core and legacy portfolios.
UBS also announced plans to significantly change its legal
structure, including
the establishment of a group holding company, which should over
time improve the
bank's resolvability. The results have no immediate impact on
UBS's ratings.
We had stated in March (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Action on Global
Trading and
Universal Banks Following Peer Review', published 26 March 2014)
that as a
result of regulatory developments - which include improving bank
resolvability -
Fitch is considering revising downwards Support Rating Floors
over the next one
to two years. As UBS's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) do not
benefit from
sovereign support, the bank's IDRs will remain unaffected by
this development
assuming its 'a' Viability Rating remains unchanged.
For 1Q14 UBS reported EUR1.5bn pre-tax profit adjusted for fair
value of own
debt changes (EUR88m gain in 1Q14), net restructuring charges
(CHF204m), and
gains on sale of real estate (CHF23m). This was up 97% qoq but
22% lower yoy,
although 1Q13 had benefited from particularly favourable market
conditions for
its investment bank (IB).
We believe that UBS's profitability should remain solid for the
remainder of
2014 although net profitability is likely to remain affected by
still high
litigation charges, restructuring costs and costs relating to
exiting its
remaining non-core and legacy portfolios. The bank announced
that it intends to
run down its non-core and legacy portfolios faster than
previously announced
(end-2015 risk-weighted assets (RWA) target of CHF40bn versus
CHF55bn
previously), which could increase 2014 exit costs.
UBS's business strategy remains broadly unchanged. We believe
that the bank's
wealth management-oriented business mix provides it with a
strong recurring
earnings base. Earnings volatility has declined in line with the
smaller size
and successful repositioning of its IB. UBS continues to target
a return on
equity greater than 15% by 2015 or 2016 (depending on the
development of
FINMA-imposed incremental operational risk RWA). Its 1Q14
adjusted return on
equity of 8.7% (8.3% for 2013) was still some way below its 15%
target, which we
believe UBS would not be able to meet without a decline in
litigation and
restructuring charges (and of operational RWA, accordingly)
towards the end of
2014.
As part of its investor day strategy update, UBS also announced
plans to modify
part of its legal group structure. In line with FINMA's
preferences for a
single-point of entry approach when resolving complex groups,
UBS intends to
establish a group holding company through a share-for-share
exchange offer,
which will begin later in 2014, subject to regulatory approvals.
The holding
company will complement its previously announced changes to
UBS's legal group
structure, by establishing both an intermediate holding company
to hold all its
US subsidiaries by July 2016 and a Swiss banking subsidiary
which would be
expected to house its domestic retail banking and Swiss-booked
wealth management
businesses by mid-2015. Once set up, the holding company will be
the main
bail-in debt-issuing entity.
While UBS is one of the first European banks to announce an
alteration of its
legal group structure following regulatory preferences, we
believe that it is
likely that other European banks will follow once the regulatory
framework and
preferences in other countries have been finalised.
In 1Q14, both of UBS's wealth management businesses continued to
perform well.
In wealth management (WM), the bank's adjusted pre-tax profit
grew 29% qoq and
was only 4% lower yoy. Net new money (NNM) inflows were solid at
CHF11bn,
largely in Asia and Switzerland, more than offsetting the
continued outflows
from its European offshore businesses (CHF2.5bn).
Gross margin rose 2bp qoq to 87bp, and we consider that UBS is
well-positioned
to benefit from any improvement in market conditions, although
meeting its
95bp-105bp target range might prove challenging absent further
market
improvements. To improve its gross margin UBS intends to move
more clients to a
mandate relationship. This should help recurring fees at the
expense of more
volatile transactional fees.
In US wealth management (WMA), adjusted pre-tax profit was flat
at USD284m qoq.
NNM inflows were lower than in previous quarters, although they
remained
satisfactory (USD7.6bn including dividends and interest versus
USD11.1bn
quarterly average for 2013).
UBS has ambitious performance targets for its asset management,
where it plans
to generate CHF1bn annual pre-tax profit within the next three
to five years. We
believe that the group's strong distribution network and
cross-selling
opportunities to wealth management clients should help improve
the division's
performance. However, increasing earnings will be contingent on
the success in
expanding higher-margin alternative products.
UBS's IB continued to generate a high adjusted return on
allocated equity in
1Q14 (28%). This is above its 15% target, and we believe that
UBS should be able
to continue meeting this target through the cycle. IB's adjusted
pre-tax profit
was down 41% yoy but up 42% qoq. The yoy decline affected both
the bank's
corporate client solutions division (-23% yoy; +9% qoq), which
is dominated by
the bank's solid equities trading franchise, and its investor
client services
unit (-18% yoy; +23% qoq), although 1Q13 was a particularly
favourable quarter.
UBS's retail banking business (R&C) continued to generate
satisfactory and
recurring profitability, in our view (CHF401m adjusted pre-tax
profit). The
division's adjusted cost/income ratio was down to 58% on cost
reduction, and
pre-tax profit also benefited from net credit loss recovery in
1Q14 (CHF12m).
Adjusted pre-tax losses from both UBS's corporate centre - core
functions
(CC-CF) and corporate centre - non-core and legacy portfolio
functions narrowed
qoq to CHF285m and CHF216m respectively. The former is mainly
composed of
unallocated funding costs from long-term funding of UBS's legacy
IB assets
(reported in non-core), and is expected to fall progressively in
line with any
further debt-buy back exercises and maturities. We expect the
performance of
UBS's non-core and legacy portfolio to remain unpredictable with
losses booked
largely depending on market conditions and the speed of asset
disposals and
wind-downs. RWA associated with UBS's non-core portfolio
declined CHF4bn qoq to
CHF29bn, and were largely related to over-the-counter products
(63% of the
non-core portfolio; versus 5% cash assets) and operational risks
(32%). RWA
relating to UBS's legacy portfolio were flat qoq.
UBS's capital is a key rating strength. The bank continued to
strengthen its
balance sheet and reported a 13.2% fully-loaded Basel III common
equity Tier 1
(CET1), the highest within its peer group. This ratio improved
40bp since
end-2013, mainly on earnings retention, exceeding for the first
time the
internal target set for 2014. In addition, the bank was close to
meeting its
secondary capital ratio target, a post stress test CET1 ratio
above 10% (9.9% at
end-1Q14). RWAs increased slightly (by 1% qoq), mainly driven by
the revision of
model assumptions and/or requirements.
UBS's unweighted leverage, according to the Swiss interpretation
of Basel III
regulations (Swiss SRB ratios), improved to 3.8% on a 'fully
loaded' basis at
end-1Q14 from 3.4% at end-2013 (3% and 2.8% respectively if
loss-absorbing
capital notes are excluded) and compares adequately with
European peers. Fitch
expects leverage to improve further as the bank progressively
reduces its
non-core and legacy portfolios. UBS is on track to meet its new
Swiss SRB
leverage ratio denominator target of CHF900bn by 2016 (CHF988bn
at end-1Q14)
We believe that UBS remains significantly exposed to
operational, litigation and
regulatory risks. This is partly reflected in the incremental
operational risk
RWA add-on imposed by the FINMA on the bank in 4Q13
(supplemental operational
risk capital analysis since 4Q13), although we expect
supplemental operational
risk RWA (around a quarter of operational risk RWA at end-1Q14)
to gradually
fall as UBS provides for or resolves outstanding litigation or
regulatory
matters. While Fitch considers UBS's solid capital would be able
to absorb
significant non-recurring items, such as litigation costs, its
VR and IDRs
remain sensitive to any large litigation or regulatory expense
that would
significantly alter its capital ratios.
