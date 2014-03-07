(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The budgetary impact of various donors' decisions to
suspend aid to Uganda in response to legislation that increases penalties for
homosexuality should be limited, Fitch Ratings says. Uganda has become less
dependent on aid in recent years, and the authorities have managed the budget
through previous suspensions by re-prioritising spending.
Grants as a proportion of revenue fell from 40% in FY02 to 12% in FY13, and we
forecast them to fall further, to 9%, in FY14, as robust economic growth has
boosted other revenues. This has reduced the risk to government finances posed
by volatile aid flows (there have been several previous instances of aid being
suspended due to donors' concerns about corruption and mismanagement, most
recently in 2012).
The government may choose to re-prioritise some spending if additional countries
opt to suspend aid, although this is unlikely to affect flagship projects. The
development of two long-delayed power projects, the 600MW Karuma and Isimba
hydropower dams, together costing USD2.3bn, has resulted in an upward revision
to the budget deficit forecast for FY14 to 7.1% of GDP, from 5.3%.
But the underlying balance, which strips out the impact of the new loans funding
the projects, which will be repaid out of the project's cash flow, shows the
FY14 deficit increasing only slightly, to 3.6% of GDP from to 3.4%. This is more
representative of the prudent fiscal stance since debt relief in 2006, which has
helped keep public debt to GDP well below the 'B' range median, at an estimated
33.9% at end 2013.
On Thursday Sweden became the fourth donor to suspend aid to Uganda following
President Museveni's signing last month of a bill that tightens laws against
homosexuality. The World Bank has postponed a loan to Uganda's health system
worth USD90m, although this may yet go ahead. Norway and Sweden have cut USD9m,
and Denmark is redirecting aid away from the government and towards NGOs. The
total amount of aid suspended is worth around 0.4% of GDP, but it could grow as
the US - Uganda's largest bilateral donor, providing around USD400m annually -
has said it will formally review its assistance programmes.
The Uganda shilling has sold off by around 2% in response to the negative news
flow but remains one of the strongest performing currencies in the region this
year.
We affirmed Uganda's 'B' rating on 21 February, and will publish the
accompanying Full Rating Report shortly. The Outlook on the rating is Positive.