(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 29 (Fitch) The UK's notification today of its
intention to
withdraw from the EU sets the stage for a challenging
negotiation process with a
wide range of possible outcomes regarding trade and
institutional arrangements,
Fitch Ratings says.
The UK has triggered Article 50 of the EU Treaty, which
envisages that the
Treaty will cease to apply to the UK when a withdrawal agreement
comes into
force, or failing that, two years after notification (unless the
other EU 27
members unanimously agree an extension). EU 27 leaders will meet
in late April
to discuss their negotiating position.
The uncertainty created by the EU referendum is a sovereign
rating weakness for
the UK (AA/Negative). But the wide spectrum of possible outcomes
from
negotiations means the rating is not predicated on any
particular base case. Our
analysis will focus on the impact of Brexit talks and their
outcome on growth,
public finances and the UK's political integrity.
The number and complexity of issues to resolve, and the multiple
national
interests involved will make the negotiations difficult. There
is no precedent
for leaving the EU, and the UK will not be in control of the
negotiating agenda.
Two years is a short time to reach a free trade agreement (one
of the Brexit
aims set out in Prime Minister Theresa May's 17 January speech),
and the time
available may be less if the terms of the UK's withdrawal,
including any "exit
bill" relating to items such as budget commitments and staff
pensions, have to
be agreed first.
Domestic political challenges include the lack of a unified
national position on
Brexit, potential shifts in public opinion, and the Scottish
government's
current intention, backed by a vote by the Holyrood parliament,
to hold a
second independence referendum.
The UK government has ruled out continued membership of the
single market or the
full EU customs union. An exit agreement could include a period
of continued
preferential access to the EU single market extended beyond the
two years
provided for by Article 50 to give more time for trade
arrangements to be
finalised, although this could imply the "four freedoms" of the
EU, including
freedom of movement, also being extended beyond the two years.
But it is possible that the UK fails to secure a future trade
relationship with
the EU or agreement for an implementation phase in the two years
of
negotiations, and reverts to WTO terms. The "cliff effect" and
likely shock to
the UK economy made a WTO scenario the most negative of the
three hypothetical
Brexit trade scenarios we examined in December last year.
The UK has not experienced an abrupt economic slowdown since the
EU referendum,
but our GDP forecasts reflect a weaker investment outlook due to
uncertainty
during the negotiation period. They also incorporate slower
consumer spending
growth due to higher inflation following the depreciation of
sterling that
occurred after the referendum. These effects are partially
offset by better
prospects for net trade given the weaker pound. We forecast UK
GDP growth to
slow to 1.5% in 2017 and 1.3% in 2018, and consumer price
inflation to rise to
2.8% by end-2017 before falling back slightly to 2.6% by
end-2018.
