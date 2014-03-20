(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) The UK budget and latest Office for
Budget
Responsibility projections are in line with Fitch Ratings' view
that economic
growth will improve in the near term and that the government's
overall fiscal
stance will remain broadly unchanged. The UK's fiscal challenge
remains large
relative to most high-grade sovereigns. Most of the remaining
consolidation will
fall to the next parliament, making it somewhat less certain.
According to OBR forecasts, the 2014 Budget is fiscally neutral
and the
projections for public borrowing and debt are marginally better
than forecast in
December's Autumn Statement. The OBR now expects gross general
government debt
to peak at 93.1% of GDP in 2015-2016, 1.6pp lower than in
December. However, the
government's "supplementary debt target" of a falling public
sector net debt
ratio in 2015-2016 is still forecast to be missed by a year
despite the better
growth outlook and slightly lower deficits and debt over the
period.
The government is reviewing the current fiscal policy framework,
as announced
last December. This will not be concluded until this year's
Autumn Statement,
but the Budget document emphasises long-term public debt
dynamics, a key rating
factor in our view. The public debt ratio will need to be lower
and steadily
declining before any upgrade to 'AAA', if warranted by other
credit factors (see
"'AAA' Sovereign Characteristics and Public Debt Ratios",
available at
www.fitchratings.com). This is unlikely in the near term, which
is reflected in
the Stable Outlook. The UK's public debt dynamics remain
sensitive to shocks.
The OBR's economic outlook remains similar to our baseline. The
OBR revised up
its 2014 growth forecast to 2.7% from 2.4%. We also recently
revised up our 2014
forecast, to 2.5% from 2.3%, in light of a more balanced growth
profile,
especially the acceleration of business investment. The economic
policy
announcements made by the Chancellor on Wednesday do not
materially alter our
growth expectations.
We remain cautious about further acceleration of growth. First,
fiscal
consolidation will continue over the coming years, as confirmed
by the
Chancellor yesterday. Second, consumption growth is likely to
follow real
disposable income changes over the longer run, as UK household
indebtedness
remains one of the highest among major advanced economies,
constraining future
falls in the savings rate.
Our affirmation of the UK's 'AA+' ratings with a Stable Outlook
on 18 December
2013 reflected the strengthening economic outlook and credible
fiscal strategy.
Contact:
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Gergely Kiss
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1425
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
United Kingdom
here
â€˜AAAâ€™ Sovereign Characteristics and Public Debt Ratios
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.