March 13 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report
entitled "UK Mortgage Lenders' Outlook Stable" that despite pressure remaining
on their underlying profitability, UK mortgage lenders have shown some
resilience in their funding and liquidity profile and therefore the Outlooks on
their Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are generally Stable. The only exception is
Nationwide Building Society (Nationwide, 'A+'/Negative/'F1') whose IDR is on
Negative Outlook, reflecting its weak operating profitability and exposure to
the vulnerable property finance sector.
The 2012 results recently announced by Coventry Building Society (CBS;
'A'/Stable/'F1'), Leeds Building Society (LBS; 'A-'/Stable/'F2'), Principality
Building Society (Principality; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2'), Yorkshire Building Society
(YBS; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2'), Skipton Building Society (Skipton;
'BBB-'/Stable/'F3') and Newcastle Building Society (NBS; 'BB+'/Stable/'B') are
in line with the agency's expectations.
Although all societies reported an increase in pre-tax profit, this was mostly
due to lower impairment charges or non-operating items as income remained under
pressure. Hence, there was no significant improvement in underlying
pre-impairment performance except at Skipton, which had an increase in both its
net interest income and net fee income, albeit from low levels.
CBS, YBS, and LBS reported broadly flat net interest margins (NIM) in 2012
reflecting the on-going pressure of the lingering low interest rate environment
and the costs of holding high liquidity buffers which are low-yielding. While
Skipton saw its NIM improving, this remained significantly lower than peers'.
Fitch expects that the pressures on NIM throughout the system will be eased by
the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) introduced by the Bank of England in July
2012, which has reduced the cost of funding overall and the need (and hence
cost) of holding large excess liquidity buffers on balance sheet.
CBS, Principality, LBS, NBS and Skipton were able to report a fall in loan
impairment charges (LICs) during 2012, driven by a stable and solid quality in
their mortgage books. Most societies noted a decrease in mortgages in arrears,
which is consistent with the overall sector trend. According to the Council of
Mortgage Lenders, the average proportion of residential mortgages that are more
than three months in arrears fell to 1.91% at end-2012 from 1.98% at end-2011.
Conversely, Fitch believes that commercial loan portfolios continue to be a
significant risk for the societies involved in this sector as the outlook for
the UK commercial real estate sector remains weak.
The amount of the on balance sheet liquid assets fell in 2012 at CBS,
Principality, LBS, NBS and Skipton, and increased slightly at YBS. This is in
line with Fitch's view that the liquidity holdings have peaked and will reduce
to more moderate levels. Nonetheless, the quality of liquidity buffers has
remained strong and liquidity management, conservative. Fitch therefore does not
expect the reductions seen in liquidity to be a negative rating driver.
CBS, Principality, LBS and YBS reported a year-on-year increase in new lending
during 2012. Although all Fitch-rated societies joined the FLS, only Nationwide,
CBS and LBS had some drawings at end-2012. Fitch expects the increase in
secured funding observed in 2012 to continue into 2013 along with a moderate
usage of the FLS.
Capitalisation in the sector is sound and strengthened further during 2012, with
all seven societies having core Tier 1 ratios above 10.5% at the year end. YBS
saw the largest increase in the ratio (13.6% at end-2012 compared to 12.6% at
end-2011). However, leverage is beginning to look high at some of the higher
rated societies (CBS and Nationwide). Fitch views the sector as having to be
well-capitalised given the mutuals' limited ability to raise capital externally
in times of stress. Although a new loss-absorbing instrument (Core Capital
Deferred Shares, CCDS) is being discussed and is anticipated to qualify as core
Tier 1 under Basel III rules, the market appetite for such an instrument remains
untested.