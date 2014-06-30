(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 30

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into the UK energy sector will push up costs for utilities and could lead to further asset sales, Fitch Ratings says. More dramatic reforms, including enforced break-up of utilities, are less likely, but cannot be ruled out.

The additional costs could include further investments for the implementation of better systems and customer engagement, and, at the other end of the scale, higher costs of funding for credit support if utilities were forced to separate their retail and generation businesses. However, previous enquires into energy markets have not led to major structural reforms and we therefore consider dramatic changes less likely.

We also believe the investigation could lead to further UK asset disposals. Centrica recently announced the disposal of three gas plants, representing more than half its total generating capacity, due to unprofitability. A detailed investigation into the profit generation of integrated utilities could therefore lead energy providers to sell assets or halt future investments to focus on assets in more profitable regions.

Overall, the announcement heightens regulatory and political risks and weakens the sector outlook. It is an additional challenge for the big six UK energy companies - SSE, Centrica, RWE, Electricite de France, E.ON and Iberdrola /Scottish Power - whose credit profiles are already under pressure. The main challenges include unprofitable thermal projects, asset write-downs, increasing customer attrition and government support for businesses to cut demand rather than introducing capacity support payments to the generators before 2018.

The investigation should lead to greater transparency regarding how utilities generate their profits, creating the risk of tougher, more focused regulation. We also expect the size of fines to increase and efficiency targets to become tougher. However, it is unclear whether the outcome will be enough to restore customer confidence in the sector. Even if confidence is restored this would take some time, while in the short term political risk will remain high as affordable energy will remain on the agenda of politicians ahead of upcoming elections.

Ofgem has referred the retail and wholesale energy market to the CMA for a full investigation on competiveness within the industry, focusing on incumbent supplier pricing, tacit coordination between firms, the current vertically integrated model and barriers to entry. The investigation is likely to conclude by the end of next year.