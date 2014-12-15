(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that UK non-life
insurers will continue to face pressure on their underwriting
margins due to
fierce competition. However, the agency's rating outlook remains
stable as
financial fundamentals are expected to remain robust for
Fitch-rated company and
London market insurers.
Fitch has revised its fundamental outlook for the company market
to stable from
negative, predominantly due to an expected halt in the fall in
motor premiums.
This is expected to be partly offset by pressures on the
personal household
market as motor players are likely to increase their focus on
this line of
business while motor pricing remains inadequate. Moreover, low
interest rates
are expected to continue to pressure investment yields.
The London market's fundamental outlook for 2015 has been
revised to negative
from stable. This underlies the expectation that a substantial
proportion of
London market business will experience further significant
pricing pressures. In
particular, reinsurance business is expected to experience a
decline in pricing
adequacy, while primary lines are anticipated to remain stable
at best. This
also reflects Fitch's negative fundamental outlook on the
reinsurance sector as
intense market competition and sluggish cedent demand has
resulted in a
softening market.
