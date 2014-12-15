(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: UK Non-Life Insurance here LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that UK non-life insurers will continue to face pressure on their underwriting margins due to fierce competition. However, the agency's rating outlook remains stable as financial fundamentals are expected to remain robust for Fitch-rated company and London market insurers. Fitch has revised its fundamental outlook for the company market to stable from negative, predominantly due to an expected halt in the fall in motor premiums. This is expected to be partly offset by pressures on the personal household market as motor players are likely to increase their focus on this line of business while motor pricing remains inadequate. Moreover, low interest rates are expected to continue to pressure investment yields. The London market's fundamental outlook for 2015 has been revised to negative from stable. This underlies the expectation that a substantial proportion of London market business will experience further significant pricing pressures. In particular, reinsurance business is expected to experience a decline in pricing adequacy, while primary lines are anticipated to remain stable at best. This also reflects Fitch's negative fundamental outlook on the reinsurance sector as intense market competition and sluggish cedent demand has resulted in a softening market. The report "2015 Outlook: UK Non-Life Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.