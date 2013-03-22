NEW YORK, March 22 Fitch Ratings on Friday warned it may cut the United Kingdom's AAA sovereign foreign currency credit rating, citing higher-than-expected government debt levels and downward revisions in its economic growth forecasts.

Fitch placed the rating on review for possible downgrade and said it saw a heightened possibility of a downgrade. A decision on the rating level is due by the end of April, Fitch said in a statement.

The review comes hard on the heels of the government's annual budget, which halved Britain's growth forecast for this year and raised borrowing projections.