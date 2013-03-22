* A month since Moody's downgraded Britain
* Finance ministry says: "No easy answers"
* Labour: Osborne "catastrophically failed on growth"
By Christina Fincher and Daniel Bases
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 22 Britain looked poised
to lose its AAA rating from a second ratings agency after Fitch
Ratings warned on Friday it was likely to downgrade the country
in the coming weeks, citing high government debt levels and weak
growth.
A month since Britain was downgraded by Moody's, Fitch put
the country on review and said a downgrade was a heightened
possibility. A decision is due by the end of April, Fitch said
in a statement.
Sterling fell sharply, dropping half a cent against the
dollar.
The review announcement comes hard on the heels of the
government's annual budget this week, which halved Britain's
growth forecast for this year and raised borrowing projections.
The move by Fitch was not unexpected but will be another
setback for finance minister George Osborne. He has staked his
reputation on repairing Britain's public finances and had
promised to protect its triple-A rating.
Britain's finance ministry, which is three years into an
austerity plan, said Fitch's announcement showed "there are no
easy answers to problems built up over many years".
"But we are, slowly but surely, fixing our country's
economic problems," a Treasury spokesman said, citing a
reduction by one third of the budget deficit and the creation of
1.25 million jobs since the government took office in 2010.
'WASTED CHANCE'
The opposition Labour Party, leading in the polls before an
election due in 2015, said Osborne's budget had been a "wasted
chance" to change economic course. It wants the government to
water down its austerity policy and do more to find growth.
"Osborne's plan has catastrophically failed on growth,
living standards and the deficit," Labour finance ministry
spokesman Chris Leslie said in a statement.
Fitch first warned that Britain's rating was under threat in
March 2012 when it noted debt levels were already "significantly
above the AAA median" and the government had very limited room
for manoeuvre.
Since then, the economic outlook has deteriorated, pushing
the government's deficit-reduction strategy further off course.
Osborne's budget statement on Wednesday included a halving
of estimated economic growth this year to just 0.6 percent.
With the Moody's downgrade last month, it joined the United
States and France in having lost its top-notch rating from at
least one major agency.
Standard & Poor's rates Britain as AAA but cut the outlook
on that rating to negative last December, implying a one in
three chance of a downgrade.
While Fitch's warning is embarrassing for a government that
made the economic recovery its number one priority when it came
to power in 2010, its wider fallout may be limited, analysts
said.
"There are so few countries left now with a AAA rating, that
to lose it is not the stigma or major threat to market
confidence that it would have been say a couple of years ago,"
said Howard Archer, chief UK economist at IHS Global Insight.
"Nevertheless, Fitch's move rubs in the bad news for the
government."