LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) The proposal for a price cap on
high-cost, short-term
credit in the UK highlights the regulatory risks for
non-standard lenders, Fitch
Ratings says. It signals the potential for stricter rules in the
UK that are
closer to other countries in Europe and the US, as increased
regulation extends
from banks to shadow banking and consumer lending. Larger
alternative lenders
typically have flexibility in their business models to adapt to
the changes. But
if they cannot adapt to new regulatory requirements and changing
market
dynamics, this may be a negative rating driver.
Yesterday's consultation paper on the introduction of a price
cap for high-cost,
short-term credit (HCSTC) specifically excludes home collected
credit, so has
limited implications for UK's Provident Financial, although it
has an online
proposition that probably falls under the HCSTC definition. UK
regulatory
investigations into high-cost credit have been frequent in the
past, although
have not resulted in any material requirements for Provident's
home collected
credit and sub-prime credit card business.
But we believe regulatory scrutiny is likely to increase
following the transfer
of responsibility for consumer credit regulation to the
Financial Conduct
Authority in April 2014. Further investigations by the FCA may
affect
Provident's operations. For example, the FCA will start a
comprehensive credit
card market study in autumn 2014 that may have implications for
Vanquis Bank,
Provident's credit card unit.
High-cost credit investigations are common in many European
countries.
International Personal Finance, a home credit business, operates
with rate caps
in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria. Regulation is
evolving in Poland with
proposals to restrict non-interest charges, which may require
IPF to adjust its
product structure. IPF was subject to a fine from the Polish
Office of Consumer
Protection and Competition in December 2013, related to the way
it calculated
its APRs and the total cost of credit, which the company
appealed. While the
fine was a small sum, it highlighted the risks from continued
regulatory
scrutiny of the consumer credit sector.
In the US, alternative lenders (eg, payday, pawn) are subject to
regulation
across all levels of the government including rules related to
fair lending and
the maximum interest rates that they can charge. Lenders are
also subject to
regulatory oversight from the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB).
Similar to the investigations in Europe, the CFPB included in
its spring 2014
agenda potential rulemaking actions for payday loans and deposit
advance
products. Although the nature and extent of the rules are
unknown, we expect any
new rules are likely to have an adverse impact on the industry.
Larger, well-diversified firms will be better positioned to
respond to
regulatory changes than their smaller peers. We believe that any
new rules will
not reduce the credit needs of the underserved and unbanked
population in the
US. Therefore, we expect that some companies will adapt and
innovate to find
solutions to serve these customers while also generating
acceptable
risk-adjusted returns.
