LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) The implementation of a statutory code
to protect the
tenants of large UK pub companies from perceived unfair
treatment would probably
be negative for major tenanted pubcos' profitability in the
short to medium
term, Fitch Ratings says. But the size of the impact on the
sector remains
unclear, while over the longer term proposed aspects of the code
could help
stabilise pubco cash flows as more affordable rents could reduce
tenant failure
rates.
We estimate the potential reduction in EBITDA of the major pubco
securitisations
could be 6%-8% for fully tenanted/leased pubcos (Punch Taverns
and Enterprise
Inns) and 2%-5% for mixed tenanted/managed pubcos (Greene King,
Spirit, and
Marston's), if the government's assumptions are borne out. The
government
estimates a cost impact of GBP102m per year for the pubcos,
mainly as a result
of profits being transferred to tenants. If this is correct, the
average yearly
cost increase per tenanted tied pub would be about GBP4,250
under the
government's median case.
We expect the average impact on current debt service coverage
ratios in the
affected securitised pub transactions to be low, from 0.1x for
pure tenanted
companies to around 0.05x for the tenanted/managed operators.
However, we expect various factors to offset the cost impact to
some extent.
Major pubcos already claim to be partially or fully compliant
with Royal
Institute of Chartered Surveyors guidance on rent reviews under
the
self-regulatory code of practice. If so, the transfer of
profits from the
pubcos to the tenants might prove less than anticipated.
Pubcos have already been reducing rents since the financial
crisis and economic
downturn took hold in 2008. So some of the necessary rent
reductions - up to 30%
in certain cases - may have already taken place. In addition,
while the
government has taken a significant step towards establishing a
statutory code
with the release of its consultation, it remains at the planning
stage and the
impact on profitability could differ from current estimates.
We remain more concerned about broader pressures on the sector
such as off-trade
competition, reduced alcohol consumption, protracted
macroeconomic weakness
putting pressure on discretionary spending and socio-demographic
changes that
have reduced demand for traditional wet-led pubs in the UK.
Overall the industry
outlook remains negative, with most of the Fitch-rated whole
business
securitisation debt tranches on Negative Outlook.
In a consultation paper released on Monday, the UK government
proposed to
replace self-regulation of the relationship between large pubcos
and their
tenants with legislation. The proposed code would apply to
pubcos with over 500
pubs, which would include major operators such as Enterprise
Inns, Punch
Taverns, Greene King, Marston's and Spirit (whose WBS debt
issuances are rated
by Fitch).
