(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ukrainian bank capital ratios have come under
more pressure than liquidity positions as a result of the country's crisis,
Fitch Ratings says. Further asset quality deterioration represents a significant
risk for credit profiles, while deposit outflows have been largely manageable so
far.
According to data published by the National Bank of Ukraine, the banking
sector's aggregate regulatory capital ratio decreased to 15.8% at 1 March from
18.4% on 1 February this year. We calculate that the reduction was due in equal
proportion to a fall in the absolute amount of capital (by 8%) and an increase
in risk-weighted assets (also by 8%).
We attribute the asset increase to the higher hryvnia value of foreign currency
loans as a result of the 25% depreciation during February. The reduction in
capital was probably due to a combination of greater loan impairment reserves,
an increase in uncollected accrued interest (which is deducted from regulatory
capital) and losses on open currency positions.
Fitch expects bank asset quality to deteriorate further as a result of economic
dislocations, recession, depreciation of the hryvnia and - in some cases -
potential redistribution of economic influence and assets. This in turn will hit
capital ratios, although the severity and timing of the impact will depend on
the evolution of the crisis and the degree of regulatory forbearance extended by
the National Bank. Capital ratios at Ukrainian banks already benefit from
relatively low reserve coverage of problem loan exposures.
Overall deposit outflows have been manageable, in part due to withdrawal
restrictions. The National Bank imposed a limit for daily cash withdrawals from
retail and corporate foreign-currency accounts at UAH15,000 (USD1,515)
equivalent. In addition, many banks imposed significantly tighter caps for daily
withdrawals from ATMs.
Based on available data from rated Ukrainian banks, we calculate that these
institutions suffered average deposit outflows (adjusted for exchange rate
effects) of 9% between 1 January and early March, with most of this outflow
coming after 1 February. Withdrawals for the banking system as a whole may have
been higher than at rated banks, which are mainly foreign or state-owned, and so
probably somewhat less prone to deposit runs.
Withdrawals were somewhat higher from corporate than from retail accounts as
businesses have tended to react rather more quickly than households to changing
financial conditions. Among retail clients, outflows were higher from hryvnia
accounts than from foreign-currency ones, as people converted local currency
into US dollars and were restricted in access to hard currency withdrawals
Liquidity positions have held up reasonably well, with highly liquid assets -
comprising cash and equivalents, net short-term interbank positions and
unencumbered securities eligible for repo with the central bank - at most rated
banks still equal to about 20%-25% of customer deposits as of early March.
National Bank disclosures also show little change in sector liquidity ratios at
1 March compared to 1 February, with the current liquidity ratio (essentially,
reported assets to one month/liabilities to one month) even rising to 85% from
82%. The regulator's facility to fully replace deposit outflows with new
liquidity provides a backstop in case of accelerated outflows, although we
understand this has not been heavily used so far.
We rate all Ukrainian banks 'CCC', reflecting very high country risks in terms
of near-term political uncertainty, weak economic prospects and the pressured
sovereign credit profile.