LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Ukraine's announcement that it was halting preparations to sign an Association Agreement with the European Union threatens to leave in limbo a process that, if fully implemented, would strengthen Ukraine's credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. But the retreat may also reduce the more immediate risk of Russian economic retaliation, which has already affected Ukraine's exports in 2013. Ukraine could be offered another opportunity to sign the EU Association Agreement at some point. Its call for three-way talks involving the EU and Russia indicates that the government wants to keep an EU deal as an option and capitalise on the legislative preparations it has already made. However, European Parliamentary elections in May 2014, followed by Ukraine's presidential election in April 2015, mean reviving the process will probably take time. Thursday's decision therefore looks set to prolong the status quo, with Ukraine uncommitted to either an EU deal or membership of Russia's Customs Union. Signing and implementing the EU agreement, which includes a deep and comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA), would be positive for Ukraine's sovereign credit profile. The FTA includes ambitious reforms in areas such as standards and public procurement that could unlock efficiency savings, promote FDI (and therefore ease pressure on reserves), and boost flagging exports to Europe. These benefits would exceed those of Customs Union membership. However, by not signing the EU deal, Ukraine probably avoids additional Russian pressure on its exports and its current account deficit (which stood at 8.2% of GDP in September). Russia's share of Ukraine's exports dipped in the first nine months of 2013, as a result of trade disputes. Last year, goods exported to Russia were worth USD17.6bn, slightly exceeding exports to the whole of Europe, which were worth USD17.4bn (including exports to non-EU member states). Russia takes most of Ukraine's higher value-added goods. Thursday's announcement, ahead of next week's third Eastern Partnership Summit in Vilnius, has no immediate impact on Ukraine's sovereign rating. The risks to a deal, including Russian opposition, were well known. When we revised the Outlook on Ukraine's rating to Negative from Stable in July, we said there was a less than 50% chance of ratification. Conversely, Fitch does not expect any rewards offered by Russia in the short-term, such as access to financing or cheaper gas, to go far to address the sovereign's economic policy or external financing challenges. We subsequently downgraded Ukraine to 'B-' from 'B' this month. This reflected the sovereign's fragile external financing position and constraints on its ability to borrow in foreign currency to refinance heavy external debt repayments in 2014-2015, in the absence of an IMF agreement. These remain key rating drivers, and the risks they present are reflected in the continuing Negative Outlook on the rating. Contact: Charles Seville Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1048 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.