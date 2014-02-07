Feb 7 Fitch downgraded Ukraine's long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-',
citing political instability in the country.
Ukraine is struggling to prop up its currency amid a
political crisis with anti-government demonstrators taking to
the streets to protest against a move closer to Moscow's
economic orbit. A debt crisis has left the country on the verge
of bankruptcy.
"The financial system remains fragile, burdened by
non-performing loans of 30 percent, and represents a contingent
liability to the sovereign...," Fitch Ratings said.
Fitch said the falling reserves, a weak outlook for its
currency and reducing prospects of Ukraine's access to external
funding undermine its debt servicing ability.
Fitch ratings also cut the country's short-term foreign
currency IDR to 'C' from 'B'.
Russia suspended a $15 billion bailout last week after
President Viktor Yanukovich, in a concession to protesters,
sacked the pro-Russian prime minister.
Ukraine's central bank on Thursday introduced restrictions
on certain types of foreign exchange purchase to help defend the
stability of its banking system.
The hryvnia fell below 9 per dollar on Wednesday for the
first time in five years. It traded at 8.53/8.56 against the
dollar on Friday at 1430 GMT.