(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) The announcement of a staff-level
agreement for a
Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) supports
Ukraine's credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. It increases the
likelihood of the
sovereign gaining access to external financing. It may also spur
structural
reforms that reduce imbalances and address Ukraine's twin
deficits.
However, there are significant risks to implementing the
programme in light of
the continuing geopolitical risk in the region and the
possibility of a further
escalation of the crisis, and the domestic political and
economic situation
following the fall of Viktor Yanukovych's government and the the
incorporation
of Crimea into the Russian Federation. Failure to take unpopular
measures has
seen previous IMF agreements suspended, and structural reform
will be a
long-term process.
The scale of the challenges facing Ukraine is reflected in our
'CCC'
foreign-currency sovereign rating, which denotes substantial
credit risk.
The IMF said on Thursday that the two-year SBA will be worth
USD14bn-18bn,
depending on other bilateral and multilateral support.
Ultimately the programme
will unlock USD27bn of support from the broader international
community over the
next two years, the IMF said. Consideration by the Executive
Board is expected
in April, and if approved, the first disbursements could happen
as early as next
month.
Ukraine faces heavy external funding needs this year, and IMF
disbursements on
this timescale would reduce the risk that sizeable repayments
due in May and
June put further pressure on reserves (which stabilised in the
second half of
February but remain low), especially if it prompted other
lenders to accelerate
their programmes (the EU has said it would provide EUR1.6bn of
emergency aid if
an IMF deal were agreed, for example).
The Ukrainian authorities will have to adopt a comprehensive
package of prior
actions before this happens. These include expenditure-led
fiscal adjustment
(albeit "at a pace commensurate with the speed of economic
recovery and
protecting the vulnerable," according to the IMF) that will
reduce the fiscal
deficit to around 2.5% of GDP by 2016, and moving retail gas and
heating tariffs
to full cost recovery.
The current Ukrainian coalition government had said it would
accept any IMF
conditions, such was the importance of the deal in filling the
fiscal gap. Dates
have already been set for initial gas price increases, and the
Ukrainian
parliament (where the coalition has a 50-seat majority) approved
amendments to
the 2014 Budget broadly consistent with the IMF's requirements
on Thursday.
But political and execution risk remain high. Preparations for
May's
presidential elections may be a distraction, and the proximity
of elections
creates policy uncertainty given the fragmented nature of the
anti-Yanukovych
grouping of opposition parties from which the leading candidates
will be drawn
(although it is also likely that they will be broadly favourable
to cooperation
with the IMF).
The long-delayed fiscal and external adjustment now being
demanded also poses a
challenge. It remains to be seen what popular reaction will be
to gas price
hikes. Introducing these in the summer will delay their impact,
but failure to
implement them has been a key reason for previous suspensions.
Meanwhile, Ukraine faces major economic and financial
difficulties resulting
from the crisis. Already, the loss of Crimean territory and
economic disruption
will result in a significant slowdown (the revised 2014 budget
is based on a 3%
contraction of GDP this year). Russia remains in a position to
exert significant
economic pressure. And the previous high rollover rates on
private external debt
cannot be taken for granted.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
