(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
UkrLandFarming's (ULF)
planned USD150m 10.875% tap issue to its recently priced EUR275m
10.875% notes
due 2018 does not affect the 'B' rating assigned to this
instrument on 26 March
2013 nor the group's foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'B' and 'B+' respectively with Stable Outlook.
The additional notes will have the same terms and conditions as
well as the same
ranking and substantially similar covenants as the existing
senior notes. The
add-on notes will be senior unsecured obligations of ULF and
benefit from
upstream guarantees (which are suretyships under Ukrainian law)
from several
operating subsidiaries, including Avangardco's main
subsidiaries. Fitch
understands that these guarantors accounted for approximately
84% of net assets
and 85% of consolidated EBITDA for 2012. Avangardco, the largest
egg producer in
Ukraine and Eurasia, is rated 'B' by Fitch.
The proceeds from the latest bond issuance, including the
proposed tap issue,
will be used for general corporate purposes including the
refinancing of
existing debt and funding of bolt-on acquisitions, especially
the purchase of
land lease rights. This added debt issue does not increase the
net debt of the
group while gross leverage would increase by 0.2x EBITDA,
therefore not
affecting the group's credit ratios in any meaningful way. We
expect funds from
operations (FFO) gross leverage of around 2x in FY13and FFO
margin above 25%;
these metrics are commensurate with the assigned ratings in the
sector.
We note an improvement in ULF's liquidity position, with bond
placement proceeds
used to repay part of shorter term debt. We expect ULF's cash
flow from
operations less maintenance capex in 2013 to cover USD193m of
2013 maturities
left post-placement of the tap issue by a factor of 2.2x.
Additional liquidity
comfort is provided by USD58m of available undrawn committed
bank lines, 60% of
which now are represented by lines of third-party banks.
ULF's key rating drivers and sensitivities are explained in our
press release
"Fitch Publishes UkrLandFarming 'B' Foreign Currency IDR;
Outlook Stable" dated
7 March 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Anton Shishov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 69
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
