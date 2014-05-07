(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Unfavorable federal income tax impact and increased regulatory oversight costs from proposed regulation to increase business development companies' (BDC) maximum leverage levels could halt any changes, according to Fitch Ratings. This would eliminate a potential negative rating driver for individual BDCs. Increasing the leverage limit for BDCs to 2.0x from 1.0x as proposed could be negative for their credit profiles, especially at a time of rapid industry growth, increased competition, and yield pressure. Any negative rating action would depend on the extent to which additional leverage were to be utilized and an assessment of the credit quality, seniority, and liquidity of the assets financed. The large income tax loss estimate by the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) is a result of the pass-through structure of BDCs, such that interest is taxed only once. BDCs do not pay corporate taxes on the interest they receive on their loan portfolios. The interest is passed directly to shareholders, who then pay taxes at their ordinary tax rate. In contrast, when banks receive interest from loan portfolios, this is taxed at the corporate level and then bank shareholders are taxed on the dividends they receive. As such, double taxation is generated when banks make the same loans as BDCs. The passage of the bill is likely to be delayed by the income tax implications and may not move forward at all. Still, supporters of the bill argue that increased leverage flexibility would enable BDCs to further expand their lending to companies currently underserved by banks, which have pulled back in recent years as a result of tougher regulatory capital requirements. Additionally, lower tax revenue from loan interest at a BDC could be offset by an increase in tax revenues at underlying portfolio companies. BDCs help with the management of these firms to improve revenue and profitability, and thus, higher tax payments. On April 10, the staff of the JCT estimated that the enactment of H.R. 1800 to increase the maximum leverage level for BDCs would reduce federal income taxes by $354 million between 2014 and 2024. Additionally the Congressional Budget Office expects implementation of the bill to increase the Securities and Exchange Commission's annual spending to amend certain regulations affecting BDCs. For additional information on Fitch's view on the bill and its impact on ratings, see "Fitch: Potential Leverage Limit Increase Could Yield BDC Rating Differentiation," dated Jan. 7, 2014. Contact: Katherine (Kate) Hughes Associate Director Financial Institutions 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 +1 312 368-3123 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.