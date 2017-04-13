(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) SUPERVALU Inc.'s (SVU) definitive
agreement to acquire
Unified Grocers, Inc. (Unified), a regional grocery wholesale
cooperative with
$3.8 billion of annualized sales, for $375 million is neutral to
the company's
'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), according to Fitch
Ratings.
Supervalu's sales and EBITDA (pro forma for the sale of
Save-A-Lot) will
increase by 30% to over $16 billion and 8% to $567 million,
respectively, as a
result of the acquisition. The transaction value represents
roughly 9.5x
Unified's nearly $40 million Dec. 31, 2016 latest-12-month (LTM)
EBITDA. SVU
expects to realize $60 million of annualized synergies
associated with operating
efficiencies and the elimination of administrative overhead by
year three after
closing the deal.
Fitch views the $60 million target, which represents nearly 20%
of the wholesale
businesses' roughly $300 million of pro forma EBITDA as
aggressive but believes
savings will be meaningful given SVU's national footprint and
the opportunity to
consolidate distribution centers.
SVU intends to finance the transaction with approximately $175
million of
surplus cash and $200 million of incremental debt. The
acquisition is expected
to be completed by mid-to-late summer of 2017 (mid fiscal 2018),
subject to
approval by Unified's shareholders and other customary closing
conditions. Fitch
does not expect any antitrust issues given the still fragmented
nature of the
industry.
Fitch views the transaction as in line with SVU's strategy of
growing its
wholesale distribution business and neutral to the company's
credit profile
given only moderately higher leverage. With the acquisition of
Unified and about
$1 billion of annualized revenue from fiscal 2017 new business
wins, SVU's
wholesale business will generate over $12.5 billion of annual
sales further
solidifying its top 2 position in the U.S. grocery distribution
industry. SVU
will also inherit Unified's Market Centre division which
specializes in faster
growing Hispanic, organic and other specialty foods. Sales for
this division
were not disclosed.
Fitch estimates pro forma total adjusted debt/EBITDAR of
approximately 4.0x.
This estimate is based on SVU's Dec. 5, 2016 LTM EBITDA of $529
million
excluding Save-A-Lot, roughly $40 million of EBITDA from
Unified, and $1.8
billion of total debt. However, Fitch anticipates that leverage
will approximate
4.5x for fiscal 2018 and remain in the low-to-mid 4.0x range
thereafter as
synergies are realized but sales and operating earnings pressure
for SVU's
retail business remain under pressure.
Key Rating Drivers
Wholesale Distribution Focus: SVU's sales and EBITDA pro forma
for the sale of
Save-A-Lot and acquisition of Unified are approximately $16
billion and $567
million, respectively. Wholesale distribution will represent
about 70% of SVU's
sales and retail grocery the remaining 30%. Despite the focus on
wholesale
distribution, both businesses continue to face long-term revenue
and margin
challenges due to heighted competition, consolidation and
restructuring in the
supermarket industry.
Wholesale Revenue, Margin Pressure: Wholesale revenue declined
in fiscal 2015
and 2016 due to customer losses but SVU is focused on retaining
existing
customers and winning new business. In fact, new business wins
in fiscal 2017
are expected to contribute about $1 billion of annualized
revenue (13% on $7.7
billion LTM annual sales) in fiscal 2018.
Fitch anticipates that SVU will have to offset 2% to 3%
wholesale customer
attrition caused by challenging industry conditions with both
organic growth and
acquisitions. Moreover, margins are expected to remain pressured
due to large
contracts coming at a lower margin and recent challenges
resulting in higher
labor and third-party freight expenses from transitioning new
customers onto
SVU's distribution network. Fitch believes wholesale segment
EBITDA can
approximate the mid $300 million range, up from $267 million for
the LTM, with
EBITDA and synergies associated with Unified.
Declining Retail Share, Profitability: Identical store (ID)
sales for SVU's
retail banners (217 stores at fiscal third quarter) were mostly
negative for the
past few years, falling 5.3% through the first three quarters of
fiscal 2017.
Fitch expects mid-single-digit declines will continue in fiscal
2018 despite moderating deflation due to weak share positions
and heightened
competition. SVU's retail banners continue to be share donors
over the
intermediate term. Fitch projects segment EBITDA will fall below
$100 million by
fiscal 2019 from $181 million for the LTM.
Leverage in 4x Range: Despite modestly lower leverage following
the divestiture
of Save-A-Lot and subsequent debt reduction, Fitch expects SVU's
leverage to be
approximate 4.5x in fiscal 2018. The approximate 0.5x increase
in leverage is
due to the acquisition of Unified and lower retail EBITDA. Fitch
anticipates
leverage will remain in the low-to-mid 4.0x range in fiscal 2019
absent
additional acquisitions as synergies are realized but retail
remains under
pressure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
include stable market share trends; total adjusted debt/EBITDA
sustained below
4.0x; relatively stable margins; and positive FCF.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a downgrade
include consistently weak top line performance across each of
the company's
businesses and margin contraction that lead to negligible or
negative FCF.
Fitch currently rates SVU as follows:
SUPERVALU INC.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'B';
--$1 billion secured revolving credit facility 'BB/RR1';
--$524 billion secured term loan 'BB/RR1';
--$750 million senior unsecured notes 'B/RR5'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
