Dec 9 Fitch Ratings affirmed the United Kingdom's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at 'AA', citing the sterling's international reserve currency status among others.

The ratings agency said on Friday that the referendum vote to leave the European Union has brought in a period of heightened political, economic and institutional uncertainty. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)