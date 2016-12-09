(Adds Fitch rating on BoE, details)

Dec 9 Fitch Ratings affirmed the United Kingdom's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at 'AA', with a negative outlook, citing a wide range of possible outcomes over Brexit negotiations.

"...a key uncertainty is whether it (Brexit agreement) will include a transition arrangement that would provide some stability regarding trading arrangements ahead of the negotiations of a potential future free trade agreement between the UK and the EU," Fitch said in a statement on Friday.

The ratings agency said it expects the UK to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by end-March 2017, which will see the country leave the EU two years later.

The referendum vote to leave the European Union has brought in a period of heightened political, economic and institutional uncertainty, Fitch said.

The ratings agency also affirmed the Bank of England's long-term issuer default rating at 'AA' on Friday, aligning its rating with that of the UK government's. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)