Dec 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says the unsuccessful privatisation of toll-road operator Milano Serravalle (MSMT; BBB/Stable) has no rating impact but creates additional uncertainties on the funding of Pedemontana, a EUR5bn greenfield toll road project in the Milan region. The project is run by Autostrada Pedelombarda SpA (APL), a 76%-owned subsidiary of MSMT.

Because MSMT was relying on its privatisation to fund the subsidiary, it is now likely to materially downsize the Pedemontana project unless alternative plans to recapitalise MSMT or additional funding resources materialise. The project's fairly modular structure allows MSMT to delay, re-phase or put it on hold if funding alternatives are not available.

High political pressure to deliver the project may compel MSMT to inject equity into APL before first (or without) receiving its own recapitalisation. In a recent resolution (127/2013), MSMT's majority shareholder - the Province of Milan - authorised the company to inject EUR267m of equity in Pedemontana. The province, however, also delegated MSMT board to assess the financial sustainability of any equity injection into Pedemontana as well as whether such injections would comply with the business plan attached to Serravalle's own concession agreement, signed with, and monitored by, Italian Ministry of Infrastructure.

Nevertheless, Fitch does not consider such equity injections to be likely, due to leverage constraints/cap included in its existing bank loans and in Serravalle's concession agreement (also in the business plan attached to it). Doing so would either provoke a breach of the bank and concession covenants, or require amendments to or waivers of the covenants. Should this happen, the resulting increase in leverage (on an actual and a forward-looking basis) would trigger a negative rating action, possibly by several notches. Fitch rating case is based on the assumption that MSMT would not make any substantial equity injection in its subsidiaries without first receiving capital increase from its shareholders (see "Fitch Assigns Milano Serravalle Toll Road Network 'BBB' Rating" dated 1 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

An updated business plan is awaiting approval by the Ministry of Infrastructure. Fitch expects to review this plan over the next few weeks.