Fitch Ratings has updated its global asset manager ratings criteria and scale, consistent with its practice of regularly reviewing ratings criteria. The criteria is globally applicable to asset managers managing funds or overseeing investment mandates in areas such as stocks, bonds, properties, loans or funds of funds. Fitch rates 55 managers globally in 14 jurisdictions.

The changes include:

-- A new five point descriptive scale replacing the 12 point numerical scale

-- Updated rating definitions that explicitly benchmark managers against the standards of institutional investors

-- More explicit scoring attributes for each of the 30 rating factors for greater transparency

-- The introduction of rating Outlooks that indicate the direction a rating is likely to move over one- to two-years

-- A more efficient rating process, notably with regards to requested documentation where Fitch will rely more on standard RFP documentation when comprehensive in scope

Outstanding ratings will shortly be converted to the new scale and announced via a separate release. Fitch does not expect the rating ranking to change for its existing portfolio of rated managers. The agency will continue to assign National Scale Asset Manager Ratings to asset managers operating in countries where, for some rating factors, a comparison with international standards may not applicable. In certain jurisdictions, the converted ratings will be announced at a later date pending regulatory review of the criteria.

To be rated, managers must have an investment and operational platform that meets or exceeds the standards of more sophisticated institutional investors.

Managers that are less well-established but have a good platform that meets institutional standards for the industry may be rated 'Good Standards.' A rating of 'High Standards' may be assigned to an established manager with a strong operational set-up and investment platform that, in Fitch's opinion, exceeds industry standards for institutional investors. The 'Highest Standards' designation is reserved for managers that are deemed to be 'best in class'.

Managers that fail to maintain minimum institutional standards may have their ratings lowered to 'Below Standards' or 'Inadequate' and the ratings will subsequently be withdrawn.

Fitch's Asset Manager Rating methodology, which was first developed in 1998, is designed to systematically capture, evaluate and report on the key attributes of an investment manager's operational and investment platform by focusing on five key areas, and 30 sub-categories. The five key areas reviewed are 1) Company, 2) Controls, 3) Investments, 4) Operations, and 5) Technology. The ratings and supporting research provide a transparent benchmark for managers against the standards applied by institutional investors. Institutional investors and their intermediaries may use Asset Manager Ratings to complement their analysis of asset managers in terms of comparability and suitability.

Asset Manager Ratings may be assigned to a diverse set of managers offering a wide range of investment strategies, including small as well as larger players, diversified and specialist managers, and managers operating globally or in domestic markets. Asset Manager Ratings are complemented by Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings, which offer "investment performance" oriented assessment on individual funds. Both ratings and relevant research are available at www.fitchratings.com and Fitch's sector site www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com, via free subscription

The report replaces the following criteria reports: Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers (August 2010); National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria (July 2010); Reviewing and Rating Credit Asset Managers (July 2009); Reviewing and Rating Fund of Hedge Fund Managers (June 2009); Reviewing and Rating Real Estate Asset Managers (June 2009); Revision y Calificacion de Administradores de Activos (August 2010); Metodologia de Calificacion de Administrador de Activos a Escala Nacional (July 2010).

The full 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asset Manager Rating Criteria

