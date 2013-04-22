(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its global asset manager ratings criteria and scale, consistent
with its practice of regularly reviewing ratings criteria. The criteria is globally applicable
to asset managers managing funds or overseeing investment mandates in areas such as
stocks, bonds, properties, loans or funds of funds. Fitch rates 55 managers
globally in 14 jurisdictions.
The changes include:
-- A new five point descriptive scale replacing the 12 point numerical scale
-- Updated rating definitions that explicitly benchmark managers against the
standards of institutional investors
-- More explicit scoring attributes for each of the 30 rating factors for
greater transparency
-- The introduction of rating Outlooks that indicate the direction a rating is
likely to move over one- to two-years
-- A more efficient rating process, notably with regards to requested
documentation where Fitch will rely more on standard RFP documentation when
comprehensive in scope
Outstanding ratings will shortly be converted to the new scale and announced via
a separate release. Fitch does not expect the rating ranking to change for its
existing portfolio of rated managers. The agency will continue to assign
National Scale Asset Manager Ratings to asset managers operating in countries
where, for some rating factors, a comparison with international standards may
not applicable. In certain jurisdictions, the converted ratings will be
announced at a later date pending regulatory review of the criteria.
To be rated, managers must have an investment and operational platform that
meets or exceeds the standards of more sophisticated institutional investors.
Managers that are less well-established but have a good platform that meets
institutional standards for the industry may be rated 'Good Standards.' A rating
of 'High Standards' may be assigned to an established manager with a strong
operational set-up and investment platform that, in Fitch's opinion, exceeds
industry standards for institutional investors. The 'Highest Standards'
designation is reserved for managers that are deemed to be 'best in class'.
Managers that fail to maintain minimum institutional standards may have their
ratings lowered to 'Below Standards' or 'Inadequate' and the ratings will
subsequently be withdrawn.
Fitch's Asset Manager Rating methodology, which was first developed in 1998, is
designed to systematically capture, evaluate and report on the key attributes of
an investment manager's operational and investment platform by focusing on five
key areas, and 30 sub-categories. The five key areas reviewed are 1) Company, 2)
Controls, 3) Investments, 4) Operations, and 5) Technology. The ratings and
supporting research provide a transparent benchmark for managers against the
standards applied by institutional investors. Institutional investors and their
intermediaries may use Asset Manager Ratings to complement their analysis of
asset managers in terms of comparability and suitability.
Asset Manager Ratings may be assigned to a diverse set of managers offering a
wide range of investment strategies, including small as well as larger players,
diversified and specialist managers, and managers operating globally or in
domestic markets. Asset Manager Ratings are complemented by Fitch's Fund Quality
Ratings, which offer "investment performance" oriented assessment on individual
funds. Both ratings and relevant research are available at www.fitchratings.com
and Fitch's sector site www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com, via free
subscription
(here) and on
third-party platforms such as ThomsonReuters Eikon.
The report replaces the following criteria reports: Reviewing and Rating Asset
Managers (August 2010); National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria (July
2010); Reviewing and Rating Credit Asset Managers (July 2009); Reviewing and
Rating Fund of Hedge Fund Managers (June 2009); Reviewing and Rating Real Estate
Asset Managers (June 2009); Revision y Calificacion de Administradores de
Activos (August 2010); Metodologia de Calificacion de Administrador de Activos a
Escala Nacional (July 2010).
The full 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria' is available at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here