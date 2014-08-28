(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Country Ceilings
here
LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its Country
Ceiling
Criteria. The update contains no substantive changes and will
have no impact on
existing Country Ceilings.
Country Ceilings are not ratings but represent the maximum cap
for the foreign
currency rating of issuers and transactions based in a
particular country. They
reflect our judgement of the risk of capital and exchange
controls being imposed
by a sovereign.
Fitch's approach to Country Ceilings continues to be driven by
an analysis of
the institutional constraints on imposing or tightening
controls, the degree of
trade and financial integration with the rest of the world,
which may increase
the cost of imposing controls, and aspects of the macro policy
environment, in
particular the exchange rate regime and susceptibility to high
inflation, which
may cause governments to impose or tighten controls in order to
preserve
exchange rate and inflation stability.
The principal amendment to the existing Country Ceiling Criteria
is the
inclusion of a section examining the performance of the criteria
since their
introduction in 2004. Our conclusion is that taking into account
the change
introduced last year, when the common 'AAA' eurozone Country
Ceiling was
replaced by a maximum six-notch uplift over the sovereign
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) for eurozone members, experience
since 2004 is
broadly consistent with the existing criteria. Apart from
currency unions like
the eurozone, Country Ceilings are notched up by between zero
and three notches
from the sovereign FC IDR.
The criteria report titled 'Country Ceilings' is available at
www.fitchratings.com and replaces the report of the same name
dated 9 August
2013.
Contact:
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Fitch Ratings Sovereign 2013 Transition and Default Study
here
The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.