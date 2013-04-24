(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating CMBS
in Asia-Pacific in a newly published report. The revision does not contain any
material changes and will not have any rating impact on existing CMBS
transactions.
The report covers the agency's methodology for Asia-Pacific countries including
Japan, Australia and Singapore.
The primary change relates to a more extensive explanation of performance
analytics.
The report titled "Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. It replaces the previous
report with the same title dated 25 April 2012.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific
here