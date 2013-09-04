(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its global master criteria for rating covered bonds. The report, entitled "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria," updates and replaces the previous report of the same title, dated 10 September 2012.

There are no significant amendments to the agency's methodology in this update. The main enhancements are centred on streamlining the agency's cash flow approach and a modification to the recoveries given default calculation. Other new aspects regard the expectation of more frequent issuer reporting on overcollateralisation (OC) for programmes where Fitch uses the lowest OC level of the past 12 months in its analysis, clarification regarding the use of short-term ratings for covered bonds and the application of 'Restricted Default' or 'D' to defaulted covered bonds.

Fitch has restructured its cash flow modelling so that the drivers of OC can be analysed more easily between cover pool credit losses, refinancing and re-investment costs, as well as other programme risks such as interest rate and currency mismatches. It is now built on a stressed net present value calculation of the cover pool and covered bonds cash flows, rather than on iterative runs of scenarios with pass or fail outcomes. The new model also comprises additional features that address the time subordination of long-dated covered bonds in certain jurisdictions.

The break-even OC for a given rating, which is the minimum OC that sustains the covered bond rating, may differ from that previously communicated for certain programmes, even if the programmes are unchanged. Fitch estimates that rating changes resulting from the adjustment of its criteria will not be material. A maximum of 7% of Fitch's 128 covered bonds ratings could be affected by one notch. Programmes most likely to be affected are those rated on a recovery given default basis only and Fitch will review these in priority over the next six months from the publication date of this criteria.

Contrary to probability of default aspects, which typically depend on the feasibility of refinancing the cover pool within a specific timeframe, recoveries given default are not tied to any particular time horizon. In a recovery situation where the covered bonds have already defaulted, there would be less pressure for an administrator to achieve a swift liquidation of the assets than in a situation whereby covered bonds have to be repaid on a timely basis. As a result, Fitch applies half of its usual refinancing margin on cover assets for a given rating scenario and does not apply a price cap. By convention, the recovery given default calculation is performed at the date of an assumed issuer default rather than at a time of an assumed covered bonds default.

The criteria update does not incorporate any changes to the theoretical relationship between the rating of the covered bonds and the Issuer Default Rating (see 'Fitch: No Near-Term Criteria Change for Covered Bonds on Bank Resolution Proposals', dated 23 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch will continue to monitor developments in this area and will comment upon any impact on ratings or criteria.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria

here