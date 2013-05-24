(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria for rating structured finance (SF) transactions. The changes to the report will not have any impact on existing SF transactions.

The criteria describe Fitch's approach to analysing SF transactions and identify the key considerations when assigning a SF rating which include asset isolation and legal structure, asset quality, credit enhancement, financial structure and originator and servicer quality.

Specific considerations regarding bankruptcy remote SPVs have also been included as an appendix; areas of focus include the bankruptcy remoteness of the SPV, the isolation of the assets from the credit risk of the originator and robust legal support by way of opinions. The appendix content was previously included in a separate criteria report.

Updates to the criteria are minor and include new text which outlines the scope of Fitch's rating opinion where probability of claim ratings are assigned to credit default swaps. A summary of the agency's analytical assumptions relating to investor action and its impact on the rating analysis has also been included. The principles discussed in the criteria are applicable to all asset classes including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and structured credit transactions. The criteria provide an overarching framework applicable to all SF transactions which is complemented by asset class specific rating criteria.

The updated criteria replace the report of the same name dated 6 June 2012 and the report 'Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions' dated 30 May 2012.