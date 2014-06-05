(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for
assessing credit risk in Greek residential mortgage loan pools. The updated
assumptions do not have any impact on the existing Greek RMBS and covered bond
ratings.
Following further weakening of the Greek housing market Fitch has made its house
price decline assumptions more conservative. Fitch's base default expectations
on Greek mortgage pools have remained unchanged; however, some borrower and
product specific foreclosure frequency (FF) adjustments have increased, as
borrowers with loans secured by second homes and unemployed borrowers have shown
heightened probabilities of default as part of the performed regression
analysis. FF adjustment for loans in arrears has been revised upwards to reflect
a high portion of loans becoming delinquent and the potential difficulty of
these loans returning to performing due to a stressful economic environment.
Following the upgrade of the Greek sovereign Country Ceiling to 'BB' from 'B+'
(see 'Fitch Upgrades Greece to 'B'; Outlook Stable' dated 23 May 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com), Fitch has added assumptions for rating scenarios up to
'BB'.
House prices in Greece have declined by 34% on average from their 2008 peak
across regions. Fitch expects Greek house prices to suffer a further decline
from current levels of approximately 16% over the medium term in the context of
the severe recession the country is going through and the uncertainty
surrounding the real estate taxation framework. Fitch has revised upwards its
average peak-to-trough house price decline expectation for Greece to 45% from
42% in nominal terms.
Fitch has maintained the FF floor in the range of 40%-60% for loans that have
been subject to a restructuring, as the agency believes that borrowers who have
experienced problems servicing their mortgages and who have thus opted for a
"restructuring" package are more susceptible to economic shocks. Fitch has
revised upwards servicing costs assumption as the level of loans in arrears is
high and volume of restructured loans is expected to increase. For Greek banks
loan restructure is a main method for dealing with the high levels of arrears
while the property foreclosure ban is in place.
The report entitled " Criteria Addendum - Greece - Residential Mortgage Loss and
Cash Flow Assumptions", replaces the report "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece:
Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions" dated 25 July 2013. The report should
be read together with "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", dated 28
May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach to rating Greek
RMBS and for assessing the credit risk of Greek residential cover pools.
For further information on the Greek assets' performance and housing market
please see "Mortgage Market Index - Greece" dated 5 February 2014 and "Global
Housing and Mortgage Outlook" dated 21 January 2014.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria Addendum: Greece - Residential Mortgage
Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
