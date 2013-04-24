(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its report
'Navigating the
Drug Channel - Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive.' The report is
one of seven in
a series analyzing the U.S. drug channel and its participants.
The report focuses on the role of U.S. drug distributors, as
well as the
industry's headwinds and tailwinds and Fitch's take on certain
considerations on
the horizon. Content has been updated to reflect the most recent
the most recent
financial data and industry developments, including the
strategic alignment
among AmerisourceBergen Corp., Walgreen Co., and Alliance Boots
GmbH.
The three largest drug distributors in the U.S. -
AmerisourceBergen Corp.;
Cardinal Health, Inc.; and McKesson Corp. - together control
roughly 95% of the
market.
Future industry growth and consolidation will likely center on
the rapidly
growing specialty drug market and future international
integration and/or
collaboration. Fitch expects the overall reimbursement
environment to remain
constrained; however, distributors are relatively insulated from
these forces.
The full report, 'Navigating the Drug channel - Drug
Distributors: A Deeper
Dive,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
