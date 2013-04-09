(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US International Local and Regional Government Ratings
Criteria
The updated report replaces the criteria published on 17 August 2012. The main
change is the inclusion of rating linkage between the local and regional
government and the sovereign in exceptional circumstances. However, there is no
impact on existing local and regional government ratings.
The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the
link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: International Local and Regional Governments
Rating Criteria
