BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for Japanese CMBS surveillance. The revision does not contain any material changes and will not have any rating impact on existing Japanese CMBS transactions.
This criteria detail Fitch's analytical approach when monitoring the performance and ratings of Japanese CMBS transactions.
Using the same analytical framework as that of the initial rating assignment in monitoring Japanese CMBS, more emphasis is being placed on loan-to-value focused analysis, revaluation of collateral, and time to underlying loans' maturity, as well as to transactions' legal final maturity.
The primary change relates to a more extensive explanation of methodology used to assess property values in stressed market environments.
The report titled "Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. It replaces the previous report with the same title dated 14 June 2012.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.