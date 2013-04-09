BRIEF-Griffin Premium RE Q1 net result turns to loss of 5.1 mln euros
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET RENTAL REVENUE WAS 5.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
(Repeat for additional subcribers)
April 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its 'Managing and Developing Criteria and Models' master criteria report. There are limited changes.
The most important of the changes is that although Fitch will continue to review all criteria and models on an annual basis for international credit ratings, it will not republish criteria reports annually where there are no changes. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Managing and Developing Criteria and Models
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET RENTAL REVENUE WAS 5.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* Says it reaches agreement with The Prospect Japan Fund Limited regarding acquisition of shares on May 31