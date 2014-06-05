(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Fitch Ratings has updated its mortgage loss criteria addendum for South Africa. This update
does not have any impact on outstanding ratings.
The most material change brought by Fitch to the criteria is an increase in the
property sale and legal costs assumptions; this follows a back-testing analysis
showing that a combination of a variable plus a fixed component of costs better
reflect the actual observations. For some portfolios this may result in slightly
increased cost assumptions. Fitch, however, believes that this rise in assumed
costs is compensated for by the housing appreciation of 2013. For the purpose of
determining recoveries upon default, the agency will now consider the ABSA house
price index updated to Q413 - as opposed to Q412 in the previous criteria
version.
Other small changes include an update of the property value thresholds used to
adjust the recoveries on particularly low- and high-value properties; and a
higher adjustment for valuations provided by the Lightstone automated valuation
model (AVM) when related to very high-value properties. These changes do not
affect existing transaction ratings.
Fitch may also adjust upwards the default probability of loans underwritten
after 1 April 2014, when certain information on adverse credit and paid-up
judgements was due to be deleted from credit bureaus as per new regulation. This
adjustment will be transaction-specific, and will be decided in light of
additional information from lenders as to the practical impact of this
regulation on their underwriting of new loans.
Mortgage performance has been stable since the last criteria review. It also
means, however, that the performance improvement seen in 2011 and 2012 may have
come to an end. Fitch maintains a Stable Outlook for South African mortgage
performance, while the downside risks from a downturn in the economy or any
substantial increase in interest rates remain.
While housing affordability has been slightly receding since around the
beginning of 2012, it is in Fitch's view still better than 2011, when the
current market value decline (MVD) assumptions were first established. The
agency also found from available data that the mortgage industry made
significant progress in working out the defaults mainly inherited from the
crisis years of 2008 and 2009, reflecting an improvement in the liquidity of the
housing market since the last review.
The report entitled "Criteria Addendum - South Africa: Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions", replaces the report of the same name dated 21 February 2013.
The report should be read together with "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria",
"EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis
Criteria", dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's
approach to rating South African RMBS.
For further information on the South African and global housing markets please
see "Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook" dated 21 January 2014.
