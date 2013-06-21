BRIEF-Industrial Securities to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
June 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its rating criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias (MICH). The update will have no impact on the existing ratings of MICH.
The agency now estimates MICH liquidity needs by analysing the rating default rate of the portfolio of cedulas hipotecarias (CH): i) over a risk horizon of one year (rather than the entire life of the MICH); and ii) assuming the probability of default (PD) of the CH corresponds to a rating of one notch above the issuer rating, where this uplift does not result in ratings higher than the Issuer Default Rating of the sovereign.
MICH structures feature liquidity support in the form of liquidity facilities or reserve funds. Fitch tests liquidity support to ensure at least one year's coverage of a stressed MICH coupon, given the default of a share of the CH portfolio under a rating stress. The agency uses its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) to estimate the defaulted share of the CH portfolio. PCM produces portfolio default rates under rating stress as a function of the input PD of the CH in the portfolio, the risk horizon, the bullet amortisation profiles and a correlation framework.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 11 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月2日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1021541">Fitch: China Mutual Fund Rules to Cool Growth; Risks Remain 惠誉评级表示，限制公募基金投资者集中度的新规定可能会使该领域的快速增长放缓，但不太可能显着降低在出现流动性冲击的情况下个人投资者遭受较大损失的可能性。 这一新规是出于监管机构对金融领域流动性收紧的担忧，机构投资者（尤其是银行）面临流动性短缺而不得不赎回其公募基金份额的的风险会因此升高。在此前的规定之下，机构投资 者可能在单一公募基金中持有很高份额，这意味着大额赎回可能触发资产的减价出售以及基金的市场价格大幅下跌。在这种情况下，个人投资者容易遭受较大损失。 三月中旬出台的新规定要求单一投资者份额