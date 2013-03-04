March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US Public Sector Entities (PSE) Criteria. The updated report does not include any material change to the agency's ratings approach and as a result there is no impact on existing PSE ratings.

The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States

