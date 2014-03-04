BRIEF-Bangkok Bank Pcl says qtrly consolidated net profit 8.30 bln baht
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US Public Sector Entities (PSE) Criteria.
The updated report does not include any material changes to the agency's ratings approach and as a result there is no impact on existing PSE ratings. The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
* On 18 April company and Shenzhen branch of Bank Of Shanghai, Bank Of Shanghai entered into strategic cooperation agreement