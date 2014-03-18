(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its
criteria for
rating debt and preferred securities issued by non-US closed-end
funds.
Increasingly, Fitch sees closed-end funds as one alternative
funding vehicle for
assets traditionally held by banks and other financial
institutions, as part of
a broader trend toward disintermediation.
The updated report does not include any material changes to the
agency's ratings
approach and as a result, there is no impact on existing
ratings.
Contact:
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roger Merritt
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0636
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
