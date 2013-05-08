(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated
recovery analyses
for the following U.S. auto and related, aerospace and defense,
and capital
goods companies:
--American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
--Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The)
--Meritor, Inc.
--TransDigm Inc.
--Navistar International Corporation
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research
Stephen Brown (Auto Suppliers)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, 70 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602
David Petu (Aerospace and Defense)
Director
+1-212-908-0280
Eric Ause (Capital Goods)
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Auto, Aerospace
and Defense, and
Capital Goods Recovery Models â€” Fourth-Quarter 2012
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
