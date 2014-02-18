(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the following U.S. auto and related, aerospace and defense, and capital goods companies: --American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. --Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The) --Meritor, Inc. --TransDigm Inc. --Navistar International Corporation The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Stephen Brown (Auto Suppliers) Senior Director +1-312-368-3139 Fitch Ratings, 70 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602 David Petu (Aerospace and Defense) Director +1-212-908-0280 Eric Ause (Capital Goods) Senior Director +1-312-606-2302 Craig Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Auto, Aerospace and Defense, and Capital Goods Recovery Models â€” Third-Quarter 2013 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.