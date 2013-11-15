(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Healthcare Recovery Models
2013
NEW YORK, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
updated recovery
analyses for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below
'BB-',
including:
--Community Health Systems, Inc.;
--HCA Holdings, Inc.;
--Tenet Healthcare Corp.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Rating and Research>>Corporate Finance>>Leveraged Finance>>U.S.
Leveraged
Finance>>Healthcare Recovery Models
Contact:
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Corporates - The Varying Effects of Affordable Care
(Financial
Implications of ACA Will Vary but Credit Implications Are
Universally Limited)'
(Sept. 16, 2013);
--'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis (Weak Volume Trend Possible
Evidence of Systemic
Shifts in Care Delivery)' (June 28, 2013);
--'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2013' (June
25, 2013);
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing
the Potential
Impact)' (May 1, 2013);
--'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2012' (April
12, 2013);
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Implications of the ACA Slowly
Taking Shape)'
(April 4, 2013);
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies' (Jan. 30, 2013);
--'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Navigating a Dynamic
Operating and Regulatory
Environment' (Nov. 29, 2013);
--'Recovery and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate
Issuers' (Nov. 13,
2012);
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA, Inc.' (Oct.
24, 2012);
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - Community Health
Systems, Inc.'
(Oct. 1, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2012);
--'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad
Debt Accounting
Policies and Practices' (June 21, 2012);
--'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Electronic Health Record
Incentive Payments'
(March 7, 2012).
