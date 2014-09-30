(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below 'BB-' including: --Community Health Systems, Inc.; --Tenet Healthcare Corp. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Rating and Research >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >> U.S. Leveraged Finance >> Healthcare Recovery Models Contact: Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Robert Kirby, CFA Director +1-312-368-3147 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Lateral Consolidation of Healthcare Providers (Is the Whole Greater than the Sum of the Parts?)' (July 29, 2014); --'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly (First-Quarter 2014)' (July 7, 2014); --'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Promising Early Experience Under Affordable Care Act)' (June 30, 2014); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014); --'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of High-Yield U.S. Healthcare Companies' (April 4, 2014); --'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Secular Challenges Require a Compelling Value Proposition' (Nov. 25, 2013); --'Recovery and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 19, 2013); --'For-Profit Hospital Insights (Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices)' (Oct. 24, 2013); --'U.S. Corporates - The Varying Effects of Affordable Care (Financial Implications of ACA Will Vary but Credit Implications Are Universally Limited)' (Sept. 12, 2013); --'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the Potential Impact)' (May 1, 2013); --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - Community Health Systems, Inc.' (Oct. 1, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Healthcare Recovery Models (Second-Quarter 2014) here Lateral Consolidation of Healthcare Providers (Is the Whole Greater than the Sum of the Parts?) here U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly (First-Quarter 2014) here Hospitalsâ€™Credit Diagnosis (Promising Early Experience Under Affordable Care Act) here Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of High-Yield U.S. Healthcare Companies here 2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a Compelling Value Propositihere Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here For-Profit Hospital Insights (Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices) here U.S. Corporates â€”The Varying Effects of Affordable Care (Financial Implications of ACA Will Vary but Credit Implications Are Universally Limited) here The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the Potential Impact) here U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health Systems, Inc. here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.