(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
updated recovery
analyses for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below
'BB-' including:
--Community Health Systems, Inc.;
--Tenet Healthcare Corp.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Rating and Research >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >>
U.S. Leveraged
Finance >> Healthcare Recovery Models
Contact:
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Lateral Consolidation of Healthcare Providers (Is the Whole
Greater than the
Sum of the Parts?)' (July 29, 2014);
--'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly (First-Quarter 2014)' (July
7, 2014);
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Promising Early Experience Under
Affordable Care
Act)' (June 30, 2014);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies' (April 4, 2014);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Proposition' (Nov. 25, 2013);
--'Recovery and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate
Issuers' (Nov. 19,
2013);
--'For-Profit Hospital Insights (Fitch's Annual Review of Bad
Debt Accounting
Policies and Practices)' (Oct. 24, 2013);
--'U.S. Corporates - The Varying Effects of Affordable Care
(Financial
Implications of ACA Will Vary but Credit Implications Are
Universally Limited)'
(Sept. 12, 2013);
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing
the Potential
Impact)' (May 1, 2013);
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - Community Health
Systems, Inc.'
(Oct. 1, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Healthcare
Recovery Models
(Second-Quarter 2014)
here
Lateral Consolidation of Healthcare Providers (Is the Whole
Greater than the Sum
of the Parts?)
here
U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly (First-Quarter 2014)
here
Hospitalsâ€™Credit Diagnosis (Promising Early Experience Under
Affordable Care
Act)
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Propositihere
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
For-Profit Hospital Insights (Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt
Accounting
Policies and Practices)
here
U.S. Corporates â€”The Varying Effects of Affordable Care
(Financial Implications
of ACA Will Vary but Credit Implications Are Universally
Limited)
here
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health
Systems, Inc.
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.