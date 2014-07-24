(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated
recovery analyses
for the following U.S. gaming operators:
--Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. (including Chester Downs
and Marina LLC)
--Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC
--Caesars Growth Properties Holdings, LLC
--MGM Resorts International
--Boyd Gaming Corporation
--Marina District Finance Company, Inc. (Borgata)
--Peninsula Gaming, LLC
--Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research
Contact:
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers'
Nov. 13, 2013;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 05, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Gaming Recovery
Models â€”
First-Quarter 2014
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
