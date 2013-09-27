(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the following U.S. media and entertainment companies: --AMC Entertainment Inc. --Regal Entertainment Group --Univision Communications, Inc. --Clear Channel Communications, Inc. --Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc. --Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers, Inc. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Rolando Larrondo Director +1-212-908-9189 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers', Nov. 13, 2012; --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 05, 2013; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 05, 2013; --'U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector - Recovery Rating and Notching Methodology', Feb. 16, 2010'; --'Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit', Aug. 5, 2011; --'Debt Factoring - Analytical Adjustments for Corporate Issuers and Their Recovery Ratings', Feb. 6, 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Media and Entertainment Recovery Models â€” Second-Quarter 2013 here Debt Factoring; Analytical Adjustments for Corporate Issuers and Their Recovery Ratings here Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit here U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector -- Recovery Rating and Notching Methodology here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage here Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.