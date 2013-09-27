(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
updated recovery
analyses for the following U.S. media and entertainment
companies:
--AMC Entertainment Inc.
--Regal Entertainment Group
--Univision Communications, Inc.
--Clear Channel Communications, Inc.
--Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.
--Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers, Inc.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research
Contact:
Rolando Larrondo
Director
+1-212-908-9189
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers',
Nov. 13, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 05, 2013;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 05, 2013;
--'U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector - Recovery Rating and
Notching
Methodology', Feb. 16, 2010';
--'Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit',
Aug. 5, 2011;
--'Debt Factoring - Analytical Adjustments for Corporate Issuers
and Their
Recovery Ratings', Feb. 6, 2013.
