(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
updated recovery
analyses for U.S. Retailers, including:
-- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) (as of Aug. 3, 2013)
--Levi Strauss & Co. (as of May 26, 2013)
--Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Aug. 3, 2013)
--RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of June 30, 2013)
--Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of Aug. 31, 2013)
--Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of Aug. 3, 2013)
--SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of June 15, 2013)
--Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of Aug. 3, 2013)
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research
The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current
criteria which
is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers'
(Aug. 14, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Recovery
Models â€”
Second-Quarter 2013
here
Corporate Rating Methodology â€“ Effective 12 August 2011 to 8
August 2012
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities
here
