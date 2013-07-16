(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Technology Recovery Models â€” First-Quarter 2013 here NEW YORK, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. technology companies, including: --Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; --First Data Corp.; --Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available by clicking on the above link or at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Jamie Rizzo, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0548 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 William Dickson Associate Director +1-212-908-0808 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology'(Aug. 08, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 13, 2012); --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'(Aug. 09, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.