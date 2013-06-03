(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its master rating criteria
report titled 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria.' The report replaces Fitch's
existing rating criteria published on June 12, 2012 and includes minor new
details and clarifications of the risk factors considered in Fitch's analytical
approach. No changes to existing ratings are envisioned as a result of the
update to this criteria report.
Fitch has identified four key rating drivers that affect the credit quality of
revenue-supported issuers:
Effective Governance and Management: A governing body and senior
administration's ability to establish and implement an organization's policies
and principles.
Operating Cash Flow Sufficiency: The ability to generate cash flow from
operations sufficient to fund debt service obligations.
Debt Management: The ability to service planned debt from existing operations,
manage interest rate risk and comply with legal provisions.
Financial Profile Evaluation: An analysis of a borrower's operational
performance, liquidity and debt load, as well as a qualitative review of the
factors that can modulate risk levels.