PARIS/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its
rating criteria for
supranationals to include two amendments on the assessment of
support and
measurement of capitalisation. The changes do not have any
impact on existing
ratings and the principles of the overall rating approach remain
unchanged.
Supranational institutions are public entities controlled by
several states, the
so-called 'member states'. MDBs, whose main activity is to
provide loans or
other types of financing to states or private sector, account
for the bulk of
supranational entities rated by Fitch.
To assess support, Fitch analyses shareholders' capacity and
propensity to
provide support. Support for multilateral development banks
(MDBs) is generally
provided through callable capital subscribed by shareholders.
Under the new
approach, shareholders' capacity to support is reflected by a
rating equal to
the higher of the average rating of key shareholders and the
rating of the
lowest-rated shareholder whose callable capital, when added to
that of the
higher-rated shareholders, ensures full coverage of outstanding
net debt. Net
debt is defined as outstanding debt minus highly rated ('AA-' or
above) liquid
assets. This rating can then be adjusted up or down by one notch
to reflect
shareholders' propensity to support.
However, if the propensity of member states to provide support
is deemed low by
Fitch, then the support rating would not be taken into
consideration and the IDR
of the entity would solely be based on intrinsic factors.
The other change relates to the measurement of capitalisation in
the assessment
of the intrinsic score. When assessing the intrinsic rating,
Fitch attaches high
importance to capitalisation, in particular the ratio of
shareholders' equity to
assets. In this methodology update, the total assets are
adjusted by netting
derivatives recorded in assets and liabilities. This change is
justified by the
need to harmonise the analysis of MDBs disclosing their accounts
under IFRS
rules with those using US GAAP. Other key measures of
capitalisation, the share
of paid-in versus callable capital and the ratio of debt to
equity, are
unchanged.
The other variables and weights used in the computation of the
intrinsic score
remain unchanged. To determine an MDB's intrinsic rating,
Fitch's scoring
framework also takes into account the credit risk exposure on
the loan
portfolio, on treasury assets and on counterparties on
derivatives. These are
measured through traditional ratios (average rating of loans,
NPLs to loans,
provisioning rate, share of liquid assets rated 'AA-' or above).
Particular attention is attributed to concentration risk,
measured via the ratio
of the five largest exposures to total loans. Liquidity is
measured by standard
ratios such as liquid assets to short-term liabilities.
Fitch's scoring framework also integrates market and operational
risks, which
are measured via qualitative assessment. Other qualitative
factors are taken
into account, such as the internal risk management framework, a
key element in
the absence of international regulation on MDBs. Overall quality
of management
and strategy is also taken into consideration, with a view to
determine the
ability of the institution to achieve balanced growth and the
capacity of the
management to define a coherent strategy.
Supranationals are not subject to national jurisdictions,
wherever their
head-office is located; governance rules are set by
international treaties
between member countries.
Other supranational entities rated by Fitch are supranational
administrative
bodies and supranational financial guarantors; although the
latter are also
subject to the Insurance Rating Methodology. As MDBs can be
defined as
supranational financial institutions, this report falls under
the Master
Criteria Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria.
The report, 'Supranational Rating Criteria' is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
